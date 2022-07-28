Bolsonaro celebrates marriage with the PP and says he ‘doesn’t need a letter’ to defend democracy

President attended the convention that confirmed Progressives’ support for his re-election and spoke about the partnership between the Executive and Legislative: ‘We all win’

WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Jair Bolsonaro participates in the PP convention alongside Ciro Nogueira, Arthur Lira and other allies



president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) celebrated the coalition between the progressives (PP) and the Liberal Party (PL). The political alliance, which confirms the acronym’s support for the reelection of the president, was approved this Wednesday, 27, at an event in the Chamber of Deputies, with the presence of leaders such as Ciro Nogueira (PP), minister of the Civil House and licensed president. of Progressives, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), deputy and former minister Tereza Cristina and government leader Ricardo Barros (PP-PR). In a speech, Bolsonaro thanked the support for his candidacy and reinforced the alliance between the Executive and the Legislative. “Lira, understand that I am deputy number 514 of this House”, began the representative, who also spoke of the brotherhood between the parties and the “pride” of remembering the years in which he was affiliated. “Cyrus [Nogueira], in this climate, in this environment, which gives back and returns”, he said, laughing. “How good it is to come back here, to see some faces that are not so new, but very familiar and that make me feel proud and bring back good memories”, she reinforced. Bolsonaro was in the legend from 2005 to 2016.

“With this support today, this marriage of ours at the time of the elections, and which will continue afterwards, we all won. I am very proud to have been part of this House for 28 years, very proud to enjoy your friendship and also very proud to be Brazilian”, he also mentioned. At another point, Bolsonaro highlighted the defense of democracy and freedom, saying he did not need a “letter” or signage to demonstrate that “our path in democracy is freedom and respect for the Constitution”.

“We defend democracy. We don’t need any letter to say that we defend democracy. So, we don’t need support or signaling from anyone to show that our path is democracy, freedom, and respect for the Constitution,” Bolsonaro said. The speech is a clear reference to the manifesto entitled “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law!”, published on the website of the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP) and which has more than 100,000 signatures. one day after publication.