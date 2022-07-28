Bolsonaro criticizes manifesto in defense of democracy: We don’t need a ‘letter’

President Jair Bolsonaro criticized the drafting of the Letter in Defense of Democracy, a manifesto organized at the USP Law School that brings together jurists, bankers and businessmen and already has the adhesion of more than 100 thousand people.

“We live in a democratic country, we defend democracy, we don’t need any letter to say that we defend democracy”, said the chief executive at the PP convention that sealed the party’s support for his reelection candidacy. The text brings together jurists and was also joined by bankers and businessmen.

“To say that we want to comply with and respect the Constitution, then we do not need support or signaling from anyone to show that our path is democracy, freedom, respect for the Constitution,” Bolsonaro continued.

In addition to criticizing the manifesto for democracy, the chief executive once again did not answer whether he will hand the presidential sash to another politician if he loses the elections in October. “I’m going to argue with the guy, okay? I’m going to debate with the guy”, replied Bolsonaro, referring to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), when asked about the focus of the campaign in the coming months.

PP Convention

Affiliated with the PL, President Jair Bolsonaro said he wants to return to the PP, which made official this Wednesday, 27, its support for his re-election candidacy. The chief executive was elected in 2018 by the former PSL, now União Brasil, but broke with the party during his term and decided, in November last year, to join the party led by former federal deputy Valdemar Costa Neto, arrested in the monthly allowance.

“I have two unpublished news: first for (Chairman of the Chamber, Arthur) Lira: I am deputy 514 in this House. Another for Ciro: in this climate, in this environment – ​​it’s a good thing Valdemar is not here – but it makes you want to come back, it does,” Bolsonaro declared, in his speech at the convention, which took place in the Nereu Ramos auditorium, in the Chamber.

“I am very proud to be here in this House, but the atmosphere is that of the Progressive Party, which I was a member of for over 20 years. We are brothers and how good it is to come back here, to see some faces that are not new, but are very familiar, and it makes us proud to bring back good memories”, amended the president.

Bolsonaro said that the Executive and the Legislative work in “perfect harmony” and said that he expects many achievements in the next year if Lira is re-elected president of the Chamber. “Most of the parliament is in tune with the Executive and everyone benefits from it”, he declared. “The Powers must respect each other for the good of all.”

The president also said that foreign policy is “exceptional” and that Brazil does business with the whole world. He also stated, ironically, that the country is going against the grain, with low inflation and high GDP. “Numbers always reflect the truth, except for polls,” he criticized.

The chief executive also praised First Lady Michelle’s speech at the PL convention last Sunday, which launched her re-election bid. For Bolsonaro, she said “much better”.