Bolsonaro is applauded by doctors after saying he was not vaccinated against Covid-19

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was applauded and called a “myth” by doctors this Wednesday morning (27) after speaking to the class and proudly saying that he was not vaccinated against Covid-19. For the representative, the act is a matter of “freedom”.

“We buy vaccine for everyone, voluntarily. I never required a vaccination passport or charged anything from anyone to do this, even because I didn’t get vaccinated. I understand that this is freedom, this is democracy, it is my right and I am alive to this day,” she declared.

He made a visit that was not scheduled on the official agenda to the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), in Brasília (DF). According to his campaign team, Bolsonaro went to talk to the medical profession accompanied by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. They were welcomed by the president of CFM, Hiran Gallo.

Bolsonaro’s speech to doctors, lasting about 10 minutes, was broadcast on the president’s social media. The president once again defended “early treatment” with drugs proven to be ineffective against coronavirus infection after the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to filing of complaints made against him by the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of Covid.

“I was accused of quackery, I was the one who took chloroquine. With all due respect, I studied, some of you agree with me, others don’t, it’s a right, it’s autonomy. And I healed. The next day was fine. Whether because of that or not? For me it was, maybe not. But here in Brazil it was practically forbidden to talk about early treatment,” he said.

Bolsonaro called the vice president of the Covid CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), “fine-talked” and was cheered by doctors. He also claimed to have had a “very strong experience of political interference in medical autonomy”. “The doctor, in my opinion, has to do everything to try to save a life. Autonomy is part of your activity”, he highlighted.

Bolsonaro also criticized the Judiciary, but avoided naming names. “The pandemic was an example for all of us of how we should be more and more zealous with politics. Our life passes through Parliament, through the Executive and through another Power, which has been legislating a lot in these last 3 years”, he said.

He even rehearsed a statement against the electoral system and electronic voting machines, following the constant attacks he has made in speeches, but he declined to finish the speech. “Everything evolves, except the polls at polling stations. They need to evolve. We are not going to touch on that subject here.”

The CFM informed that the meeting would be to deal with subjects related to medical and hospital assistance in Brazil. The agenda, however, was not addressed in Bolsonaro’s speech broadcast on social media.