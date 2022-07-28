Bolsonaro: ‘Michelle spoke loudly to me and I told him to learn pounds’ – Politica

Bolsonaro made fun of the first lady (photo: Adriano Machado)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made jokes this Wednesday (27/07) about the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro. According to the Chief Executive, his wife learned the language of pounds at his request, as she spoke very loudly.

“As she spoke very loudly to me at home, I said: ‘You are going to learn pounds’. She learned”, she laughed along with supporters as they left the Alvorada Palace.

Later, Bolsonaro triggered a new joke with Michelle, this time involving money. “I earn R$33,000, but I spend almost nothing, whoever spends the woman [Michelle]. In fact, every day when I get up, she asks me for R$ 5,000”.

When a supporter asked “what for”, Bolsonaro laughed back: “I don’t know, I never gave!”. But he ended the jokes praising his wife’s speeches during the Liberal Party convention, held on the 23rd, in Rio de Janeiro. “She spoke very well at the convention.”

On the date, Michelle addressed the speech to women, part of the electorate in which the president faces strong rejection. “They say he doesn’t like women and he was the president in history who most sanctioned a law for the protection of women. There were 70 protection laws for women. They say he doesn’t like women, but he sanctioned the law that gave the right to mothers of children with microcephaly to the BPC (Benefcio de Prestação Continuada). When he takes water to the Northeast, he is taking care of his mother, the housewife. The mother who carries the bucket, the basin on her head to make food and bathe her children”, she claimed at the time.