“Boy, I thought it would be much more…”; Salary that Oscar closed with Fla leaves Nação gaping and values ​​are exposed

Oscar it is wordy with Flamengo, as reported by journalists Venê Casagrande and Lucas Pedrosa, from SBT. The midfielder is now looking for an immediate release from the Chinese to reach the Most Wanted on loan. Marcos Braz understands that the ace would raise the level of the Flamengo squad, which would have one more option of weight for the midfield.

Other Brazilian teams wanted to sign the athlete, but he was too charmed with the conversations he had with the leaders of Mengo and wants to wear the Sacred Mantle. Previously, the top hats of the Carioca club always denied that there was anything, even to not create too great an expectation among the euphoric fans of Fla.

As much as the midfielder pockets almost BRL 10 million per month at Shanghai SIPG, the values ​​with Flamengo are already agreed and will be much lower. If released, Oscar will pocket between BRL 1.3 to 1.5 million in the Red and Black. Figures that the Club is able to pay and the amount is on the same level as Gabigol and Arrascaeta; Uruguayan had a nice increase with the contract renewal.

Dorival Júnior already knows of the possible arrival of the midfielder and was excited behind the scenes. The coach has never worked with such a large squad, with such quality in almost every position. The commander talks regularly with Marcos Braz in order to understand what the process will be like for the latest hires on the market.

Oscar is very excited to put on the Sacred Cloak and will try everything to achieve liberation. The midfielder’s agents continue to try daily to receive the positive signal from the Chinese for the player to arrive in Rio de Janeiro ready to play for Flamengo.