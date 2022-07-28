Brad Pitt buys historic mansion for R$ 215 million

Photo: Instagram/@bradpittofflcial / Celebrities and Celebrities

Brad Pitt bought a mansion by the sea for US$ 40 million, about R$ 215 million in the current exchange rate of the dollar. According to the Daily Mail, the nearly 100-year-old property sits on a cliff in the Carmel Highlands, along California’s central coast.

The mansion, which has been owned by a finance entrepreneur since 1999, has not been publicly listed for sale, meaning it has been sold off the market, but local officials believe this was the most expensive sale ever made in the area.

The property is called ‘DL James House’, and was designed by architect Charles Sumner Greene in the early 20th century. Unlike other homes in the area, Brad Pitt’s new mansion has a Mediterranean style, overlooks the ocean and is just a few meters from the beach.

It is worth saying that the star has another luxurious property. In 2000, Brad bought a beach house for R$27 million (US$5 million) in Goleta, California. At the time he was married to actress Jennifer Aniston.

Check out the photos of Brad Pitt's new mansion:



Photo: Publicity/Alexander Vertikoff



Photo: Publicity/Alexander Vertikoff



Photo: Publicity/Alexander Vertikoff



Photo: Publicity/Alexander Vertikoff



Photo: Publicity/Alexander Vertikoff



Photo: Publicity/Alexander Vertikoff



Photo: Publicity/Alexander Vertikoff



Photo: Publicity/Alexander Vertikoff

