‘Brain-eating amoeba’ leaves teenager in serious condition

When the boy was swimming on the beach, the amoeba entered his nose and infected him. (photo: Wikipedia) A 13-year-old boy was infected by the amoeba known as the “brain eater” after swimming off the beach in Port Charlotte, Florida, United States. The boy Carl Ziegelbauer is hospitalized in serious condition with a condition called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis.

According to the authorities, the infection took place on the 1st of July. When the boy was swimming on the beach, the amoeba entered his nose and infected him.

Five days after the dive, Ziegelbauer was hospitalized with symptoms of malaise, fever and headache, accompanied by hallucinations and disorientation. However, the case was not announced until ten days later.

Also according to the authorities responsible for the case, the protozoan naegleria fowleri, known as a brain-eating amoeba, entered the victim’s body through his nose and soon reached his nervous system. The tests confirmed the infection.

Since then, the teenager has been hospitalized and the damage caused to his brain has worsened his condition.

high fatality rate

Infections caused by amoeba naegleria fowleri are considered rare but, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the fatality rate exceeds 97%.

Between 1962 and 2021, in the United States, only 154 occurrences were recorded, of which only four people survived.

The brain-eating amoeba lives freely in untreated warm water and can infiltrate the human body through the nose or mouth when the individual ingests the contaminated water. Inside the body, the parasite makes its way to the brain, where it destroys brain tissue.

The initial symptoms are: frontal headache, fever, nausea and vomiting. In the next stage, the infected person may experience stiff neck, convulsions, altered mental status and hallucinations. Death can result in less than two weeks.