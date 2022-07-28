Brasil Sem Medo – The dark side of the green agenda – How environmentalism can starve the world

Less than two weeks ago, in the midst of a terrible financial crisis, the people of Sri Lanka stormed the presidential residence in an act of fury, forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country. The social and financial chaos was portrayed as white-faced as possible by all the old media, and the reason was just one: the environmental agenda, promoted by the big media bosses, destroyed Sri Lanka’s agriculture.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was quick to blame the situation on the Ukraine war. At a press conference in Bangkok, he said: “We are seeing the impact of this Russian aggression happening everywhere. It may have contributed to the situation in Sri Lanka; we are concerned about the implications around the world.”

There is, in fact, a possibility that the war had some influence on what happened, but as an adjunct, at most, to a crisis that had its origins about a year before the war: the president of Sri Lanka imposed a ban on of pesticides and chemical fertilizers and in a short time transformed all traditional agriculture in the country into organic agriculture.

This may sound like heaven on earth for those who can pay double the price for their organic green tea in the gourmet section of the supermarket, but it is not quite so for those at the other end: the small and medium farmer who was forced by the forces of a global elite to change the entire management of their lands.

Organic agriculture has higher costs and is more labor intensive, offers more risks due to greater exposure to pests and less resistance of the crop to the weather and – despite having a higher final value – for the farmer it is less profitable when organic farming is not it is part of a project that starts on its own initiative, because even if there is a small increase in the value per bag, this will not compensate for the low productivity.

In 2018, Rajapaksa, the fugitive president of Sri Lanka, wrote an article entitled “This is how I will make my country rich by 2025”, in which he stressed that the economic revolution he intended to implement in his country involved radical environmental policies. The article was published on the World Economic Forum’s website and was quoted in a post on the institution’s official Twitter account on September 18, 2018.

Sri Lanka was, by the way, constantly praised by the group of Klaus Schwab, president of the World Economic Forum, as an example in the implementation of the environmentalist agenda. Rajapaksa, a kind of lackey of Schwab, became the poster boy of the Green Revolution during the following years.

The result couldn’t be worse: farmers reported that the crop in 2021 was reduced, reaching 1/6 of what it was before in certain cases. In a March 3 report by Reuters, farmer WM Seneviratne, 65, who has worked in the fields since he was a child, said the following:

“I can’t remember a time in the past when we had to fight so hard to get a decent crop. Last year, we harvested 60 bags from these two acres of land. But this time it was only 10”.

The fact that the article by the former president of Sri Lanka was deleted from the World Economic Forum website and the fact that the mainstream press ignored the relationship between the economic crisis and environmental policies would be reason enough to distrust the effectiveness of the green agenda and the intentions of those who implement and promote them. But there are a number of nebulous issues in this story that deserve to be discussed.

We can start by asking ourselves why international bodies lobby so much for a policy in agriculture that privileges the “environment” and treats man as a problem.

If man is a problem, is the people of Sri Lanka dying from hunger or from the violence generated from social upheaval then an expected result?

The case of Dutch farmers

Another question is: why is there no mention of the obvious correlation between the Dutch farmers’ protests and the Sri Lankan protests?

In early July, farmers in the Netherlands organized demonstrations against their government’s new environmental rules, which aim to impose impractical cuts in the emission of nitrogen oxide and ammonia from farms in the country. The decision was taken by the Dutch Supreme Court on the basis of the most infamous judicial activism.

If carried out, environmental policies in the Netherlands could bankrupt 30% of the country’s farms, in addition to disorganizing the entire production chain and opening the door to shortages. All this to follow the orders of the UN, the European Community and the 2030 Agenda.

The relationship with what happened in Sri Lanka is obvious, with the difference that, in the Netherlands, the popular uprising started before the implementation of the disaster.

There is already talk of protests by farmers also in Germany, Italy and Poland. It is not the traditional protest begging for government subsidies that we usually see in Europe, but protests against such an extremely restrictive green policy for the producer.

Threats to Brazilian agribusiness

Far from being an external problem, there is another very relevant issue for us: the very strong influence of the 2030 Agenda in the Brazilian government, especially in the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture.

Brazil already has one of the toughest environmental laws in the world. We have the state imposition of maintaining a reserve area on private rural properties, the famous ARL (Legal Reserve Area) that varies between 20% and 35% in most parts of the country, but can reach an absurd 80% in the North region. , part of the Midwest and Maranhão.

That is, the owner of the land can only use 20% of his rural property in a good part of the state of Rondônia, for example, one of the most promising states in agribusiness, with an immense livestock and agricultural potential, without so many problems of logistics and flow. road as neighboring Amazonas and Acre, but with environmental policies that make it impossible for small and medium-sized producers to have productive and profitable agribusiness.

Apart from the heavy ARL, the ABC program, low carbon agriculture, which is a line of credit for adapting producers to the 2030 agenda, is already a sample of the problems that can arise if the issue is no longer a mere incentive to adapt and makes an imposition regulated by restrictive law, as happened in Sri Lanka and is happening in Europe.

Mega-companies in the area, such as JBS and BRF, can easily pay all costs to comply with all legal requirements. Not only can they, but they are always working in partnership with foreign and supranational entities to sponsor this agenda in Brazil, such as at the Global Agribusiness Forum, an agribusiness event in São Paulo that brings together the sector’s elite, as well as Chinese bankers and progressive politicians.

Regardless of whether we discuss how valid these environmental adjustments are and how based on science or on political interests they really are, the account simply won’t close for small and medium-sized rural producers. It is not possible to bear the costs of this adjustment without, at best, entering a dangerous indebtedness process. And if you manage to do this, you won’t be able to have a profit margin to compete with the big ones in an environment of high regulation, since a good part of the prices of agricultural commodities are commanded by the stock exchange, which is commanded by the mega companies in the field.

It is unlikely that Brazil will really go into a state of collapse like poor Sri Lanka. The situation in Holland also differs in certain practical aspects from here, after all, Holland is by no means one of the main breadbaskets of the world, as is our case.

The result of the environmental agenda in Brazil, however, if there is no reaction from the more conservative policies of the government, will be an oligopoly paradise for the giants JBS, BRF, Nestlé, Piracanjuba, Lactalis, Cargill, etc. A recipe that is very popular among those who defend crony capitalism, to the globalist model, creating a hideous hybrid of public and private policies that will regulate the market, always managed by a state controlled by megacorporations.

The overall balance for the planet will be disheartening. More hunger and violence in underdeveloped countries, oligopolies and meta-capitalist paradises in the most developed countries and intermediate countries and with large territories, such as Brazil, transformed into a world elite farm that will sustain the dream world of UN and World Economic Forum bigwigs .

It would not be an exaggeration to say that this reminds us of the eugenics policies of the early 20th century, after all, the apex of the green agenda will be the reduction of a good part of the undesirably poor, who will not be able to adapt to the new order, the maintenance of a quantity of desirable poor for the hardest work and an elite that decides what is best for those who “will have nothing but will be happy”.

