BRAZIL AID of R$ 1,200 in August; Will government pay retroactive installment?

In recent days, some ordinances were published by the Federal government at the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU). The texts regulate the rules of the new benefits, including those that had an adjustment. A passage called attention to the possibility of paying the Brazil Assistance of BRL 1,200.

O Brazil Assistance of BRL 1,200 in August raised questions about the payment of a retroactive installment. The question is related to Truck Driver Assistance.

This is because the monthly fee is BRL 1 thousand until December 2022. However, the Ministry of Labor and Welfarefolder responsible for the benefit, will release two installments for truck drivers on August 9.

One of them corresponds to this month of July, which will be paid retroactively. Thus, truck drivers will have the opportunity to receive BRL 2 thousand this kick-off of payments.

The exception has already instigated the possibility of Brazil Assistance of BRL 1,200 in Augustputting the sparkle in the eyes of beneficiaries who are struggling to survive with the current share of BRL 400.

It is important to remember that these initiatives make up the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution – PEC of Benefits. The drafting of the text was motivated by the constant rise in fuel prices, creating, at first, the Truck Driver Assistance and Taxi Driver Assistance.

During the procedures, the increase in the value of existing benefits was included. Thus, it consolidated Brazil Aid of R$600 and the Gas Voucher of R$120. In the event of the substitute Family Scholarshipthe increase of BRL 200 will already arrive late in the hands of the 18.5 million beneficiaries.

At the moment, the official value of R$400 is not able to keep basic food items in the shopping cart. On the contrary, with each says that passes the consumer needs to make more exclusions in the shopping list.

Rules of the Brazilian Aid of R$ 600

There have been no major changes to the program rules. Current beneficiaries and those who want to be included in the income transfer need to have their registration information in the Single Registry (CadÚnico), duly updated. In addition, they need to fall within the lines of:

Extreme poverty: monthly per capita family income of R$ 105;

Poverty: monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

If you meet these basic criteria, there are three ways to be included in the Brazil aid. Are they:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

If you are not on CadÚnico, you must seek a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving.

It is extremely important to remember that the family must be composed of one of these components:

Children;

pregnant women;

Mothers who are still breastfeeding;

Teenagers;

Young people between 0 and 21 years old.

Inclusion in the Aid Brazil of R$ 600

O Federal government facilitated the inclusion in Brazil aid for future beneficiaries. Now, it is no longer necessary to leave the house to register, with the Single Registrationjust one click to be part of the low-income Brazilian population database.

In March this year, launched the Cadastro Único website and application. Digital platforms made it unnecessary for citizens to go to the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS)responsible for hosting the municipal department of CadUniquethe main requirement for inclusion in the Brazil aid.

The implementation of Single Registry application was an intense demand and widely acclaimed by the population, and that now, can optimize the procedures for inclusion in Auxílio Brasil and other social benefits.

To subscribe to CadUnique it’s needed:

Present a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person, that is, R$ 606.00;

Present a monthly income of up to three minimum wages as family income, R$ 3,636.00.

Have a person responsible for the family to answer the registration questions. This person must be part of the family, live in the same house and be at least 16 years old.

For the head of the family, preferably a woman, the CPF or Voter Title is required.

Exception: in the case of a person responsible for indigenous and quilombola families, any of the documents below can be presented. It doesn’t have to be the CPF or the Voter’s Title.

Aid Brazil calendar in July

Final NIS 1 – July 18th;

Final NIS 2 – July 19th;

Final NIS 3 – July 20th;

Final NIS 4 – July 21st;

Final NIS 5 – July 22nd;

Final NIS 6 – July 25th;

Final NIS 7 – July 26th;

Final NIS 8 – July 27th;

Final NIS 9 – July 28;

Final NIS 0 – July 30th.

Aid Brazil Calendar in August

NIS end of NIS 1 – August 9th;

NIS end of NIS 2 – August 10;

NIS end of NIS 3 – August 11;

NIS end of NIS 4 – August 12;

NIS end of NIS 5 – August 15;

NIS end of NIS 6 – August 16;

NIS end of NIS 7 – August 17;

NIS end of NIS 8 – August 18;

NIS end of NIS 9 – August 19;

NIS end of NIS 0 – August 22nd.