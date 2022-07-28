Brazil has 978 cases; and 18,000 worldwide, says WHO

Brazil reached 978 cases of monkeypox, also called monkeypox, according to today’s balance sheet from the Ministry of Health. Most infections were recorded in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The folder also informed, in a note to the UOLwhich monitors cases and follows up on patient contacts through direct articulation with the states.

Check the numbers by state:

Sao Paulo: 744

Rio de Janeiro: 117

Minas Gerais: 44

Paraná: 19

Federal District: 15

Goiás: 13

Bahia: 5

Ceará: 4

Santa Catarina: 4

Rio Grande do Sul: 3

Pernambuco: 3

Rio Grande do Norte: 2

Holy Spirit: 2

Tocantins: 1

Mato Grosso: 1

Acre: 1

WHO says there are more than 18,000 cases worldwide

The WHO (World Health Organization) reported that more than 18,000 cases of the disease have been reported in 78 countries. In a press conference today, the director general of the entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, explained that more than 70% of the cases were registered in Europe and 25% in the Americas.

Of the total number of patients, 10% had to be hospitalized to treat the disease. In addition, to date, there have been five reported deaths. The entity says that the outbreak can be stopped with information and measures to stop transmission.

On Saturday (23), the WHO declared a global health emergency for monkeypox, a term used when there is “an extraordinary event that constitutes a risk to the public health of other States through the international spread of the disease.”

The entity recommends vaccinating people who have had contact with infected people. One vaccine has already been approved in Canada, the United States and the European Union, and two more are being considered, the WHO said.

Illness

Monkeypox is caused by a virus and is transmitted by close contact with an infected person with skin lesions. Contact can be through hugging, kissing, sexual intercourse or respiratory secretions. Transmission also occurs by contact with objects, fabrics (clothes, bedding or towels) and surfaces that were used by the infected.

There is no specific treatment, but, in general, the clinical pictures are mild and require care and observation of the lesions. The greatest risk of worsening occurs, in general, for immunosuppressed people with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age.

Symptoms

The patient may have a fever, body pain and have spots, papules [pequenas lesões sólidas que aparecem na pele] that evolve into vesicles [bolha contendo líquido no interior] until pustules form [bolinhas com pus] and scabs [formação a partir de líquido seroso, pus ou sangue seco].

* With information from Estadão Content