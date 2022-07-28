Brazil has 978 cases of monkeypox; see breakdown by states | Health

The Ministry of Health reported this Wednesday (27) that, so far, Brazil has 978 cases of monkeypox, known as monkeypox, confirmed in Brazil.

The breakdown by states is as follows:

Sao Paulo (744)

Rio de Janeiro (117)

Minas Gerais (44)

Federal District (15)

Paraná (19)

Goiás (13)

Bahia (5)

Ceará (4)

Rio Grande do Sul (3)

Rio Grande do Norte (2)

Holy Spirit (2)

Pernambuco (3)

Tocantins (1)

Mato Grosso (1)

acre (1)

Santa Catarina (4)

global health emergency

Since Saturday (23) monkeypox has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a “global health emergency”. The decision could lead to greater investment in the treatment of the disease and advance the fight for vaccines, which are in short supply. In practice, the state of emergency forces health agencies around the world to increase preventive measures.

There are currently only two other health emergencies of this type: the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

Transmission between men worries

The WHO expressed concern that the majority of reported cases of monkeypox have occurred among men who have sex with men. This Wednesday (27), the entity made an alert to this public, but stressed that the risk of contracting the disease is not restricted to just one group.

Monkeypox is an infection caused by a virus that usually manifests itself in a mild form – the main symptoms are fever, pain and the appearance of lesions and sores in some specific parts of the body.

In general, the most common symptoms are:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Between 1 and 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.