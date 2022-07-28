Brazil records 308 new deaths from Covid; moving average of deaths is stable | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (27) 308 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 677,871 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 227 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -8% indicating stability trend .

Total deaths: 677,871

677,871 Death record in 24 hours: 308

308 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 227 (14-day variation: -8%)

227 (14-day variation: -8%) Total known confirmed cases: 33,707,069

33,707,069 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 46,461

46,461 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 36,419 (14-day variation: -33%)

1 of 4 Moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte g1 Moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte g1

Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Distrito Federal and Rorairam did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. Acre did not release new data until the last update of this bulletin.

2 of 4 Moving average of known cases — Photo: Arte g1 Moving average of known cases — Photo: Arte g1

In total, the country registered 46,461 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 33,707,069 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 36,419. The variation was -33% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (6 states): ES, RJ, MS, AM, PA, BA

In stability (11 states): MG, SP, RO, TO, AL, MA, PB, PE, PI, RN, SE

Falling (8 states and the DF): PR, RS, SC, DF, GO, MT, AP, RR, CE

Did not disclose data: (1 state): AC

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

3 of 4 Moving Average Highlights — Photo: Arte g1 Moving average highlights — Photo: Arte g1

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).