Brazilian giant makes official proposal to remove Rafael Cabral from Cruzeiro

One of the great names of Cruzeiro, who is taking great strides to climb the division in Brazil, Rafael Cabral received a great salary proposal from BRL 300 thousand monthly to play with the colors of the Sao Paulo and leave the cruise. The information is from journalist Jorge Nicola.

Rafael Cabral is 32 years old and has been playing for Cruzeiro for a short time. He arrived to be the great replacement for Fábio, now in the Flu. Months later, after gaining great prestige with the blue colors, he may be switching clubs.

To count on Rafael, São Paulo is willing to double his monthly salary, which is R$ 150 thousand at Raposa. In addition, the São Paulo tricolor is ready to pay Rafael Cabral’s termination fine, valued at R$ 3.5 million. However, Rafael stays on Cruzeiro.

Rafael Cabral stays on Cruzeiro

According to the journalist, Rafael Cabral refused São Paulo to remain wearing the colors of Cruzeiro. The goalkeeper recently arrived at the Minas Gerais giant and intends to make his name at Cruzeiro, even in the face of proposals from European football.

São Paulo, in turn, keeps an eye on the market in search of a goalkeeper, since Jandrei doesn’t give the necessary confidence.

Cover photo: Photo: Gustavo Aleixo