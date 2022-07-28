Brazilians buy more cookies and snacks, research shows | Newspaper Today

A survey that analyzed consumption data shows a worsening in the quality of Brazilian meals between the first half of last year and the first half of this year. Jornal Hoje showed that people are consuming more cookies and snacks and less vegetables and fruits.
The survey analyzed 500 million food retail invoices and revealed that Brazilians are buying more cookies (+8.4%). And these items, today, are more than 22% of the shopping cart. The consumption of these foods is even higher in classes D/E.
According to the research, these products are cheaper and, therefore, consumed by low-income families, especially children, despite their low nutritional value. Meanwhile, prices for healthier foods like vegetables are rising. In the first half of this year, the average price of vegetables rose almost 50%.
From the 1st half of 2021 to this year, 60% more carts took eggs. The presence of bologna, pork, chicken and sausage also increased a lot. Beef consumption, on the other hand, rose slightly.
“It is an alarming fact because you see that the population is making a substitution in terms of important nutrients, snacks, cookies, we know that they have low nutritional value and what we are seeing is that the products that are being consumed the most are in the lower classes and with lower prices, which indirectly leads you to suppose that less nutritious products will actually fill that space, but will not effectively feed the person”, explains Luiza Zacharias, director of new business from Horus Market Intelligence.
The quality of the meal has deteriorated and the traditional nutritious PF with rice, beans, meat and salad is increasingly far from the Brazilian table.
