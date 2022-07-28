Brunna Gonçalves shows off an ‘all black’ look and reveals her participation in the program ‘Que História é essa Porchat?’: “going there to record”

This Wednesday (27), the Former BBB and dancer Brunna Gonçalves shook his fans by giving spoiler of what’s coming. This is because, through its social networks, the Ludmilla’s wife exhibited the look you chose for recording a program: she bet on an ‘all-black’ look. at first the muse made suspense about what content you would record.

But soon after, Brunna revealed to be in projac to participate in the program “What Story Is This Porchat?”presented by comedian Fábio Porchat. Still backstage, while waiting for the recording, the ex-BBB showed his look dazzling through a video in which he added the song ‘Cachorrinhas’ by the singer Luísa Sonza.

Produced with a visual all-blackcomposed of a croppedleather jacket and pants, and to complete the look, wearing sunglasses, the BBB22 participant paraded and showed off her long locks, and through the caption said: “Going there to record the “What story is this Pochart?” Did you like the look?”. the fans of Brunna did not let the baphonic production pass without being commented: “What woman”, said a follower. Another fan wrote: “I love it when you wear black”.

Already in the social networks of the presenter Global Fabio Porchatno record of spoiler of what comes next from the recordings with Brunna Gonçalves was displayed, leaving in the air the doubt if the singer and ex-BBB spoke too much and gave details that were not allowed or if Fabio Porchat did not share anything on the matter by mere coincidence. So, are you looking forward to watching the interview?