Bruno Tabata refuses offer from the United Arab Emirates and Palmeiras may have a clear path – Palmeiras News

Target of Palmeiras for this transfer window, Bruno Tabata this Thursday (28) refused the proposal to defend Sharjah FC, a club from the United Arab Emirates. According to the OUR LECTURE, the athlete made the decision not to go to the Arab world, under the proposed conditions. Thus, Verdão may have a clear path to close a deal with the midfielder.

Discover the channel of Our Lecture on Youtube! Click here.

Follow Our Lecture on twitter and not Instagram / listen to the NPCast!

Meet and comment on the Our Lecture Forum

According to the source heard by the report of the NP, playing for a club in the Arab world was not among the priorities of the 25-year-old Brazilian. It is worth remembering that part of Tabata’s economic rights belong to Portimonense’s agent and majority shareholder, Theodoro Fonseca, who has a good relationship with the Arab market.

What weighs in favor of Palmeiras in this match with Sharjah FC is precisely the project offered and the confidence of the coaching staff that Bruno Tabata will be successful with the Verdão shirt.

After Sporting’s first refusal of an offer of €3 million (R$16.2 million at the day’s price) and another €2 million (R$10.8 million) for goals, the alviverde board made a second move, according to the conditions proposed by the Portuguese club: € 5 million (R$ 27 million).

Journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, responsible for reporting on Verdão’s first attempt by the Brazilian athlete, reported that Sharjah FC’s proposal was also €5 million.

Palmeiras is in the market looking for reinforcements for the squad. The team has recently secured the arrivals of striker Merentiel and Flaco López. However, the club has had exits as well, with Veron being sold to Porto, from Portugal, and Scarpa signing a pre-contract with Nottingham Forest, from England – he will leave Verdão at the end of the year.

Summary: Palmeiras dominates the 1st round team and Giovani scores a great goal in the U-20 Ceará” width=”185″ height=”308″ srcset=”https://i2.wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/cropped-51993535696_b916c471ff_o.jpg?w=640&ssl =1 640w, https://i2.wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/cropped-51993535696_b916c471ff_o.jpg?resize=225%2C300&ssl=1 225w, https://i2 .wp.com/nossopalestra.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/cropped-51993535696_b916c471ff_o.jpg?resize=150%2C200&ssl=1 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px” loading=”lazy” decoding=”async” > What has changed since the last meeting between Palmeiras and Ceará Abstract: Palmeiras proposal by Bruno Tabata and title on the base Check out Palmeiras’ main statistics in the first round Abstract: Interview with Erik and Vanderlan gains morale after match against Internacional

READ MORE

Palmeiras returns to Castelão after suffering from lawn and lighting problems

With Piquerez and Navarro back, Palmeiras reappears at the Football Academy

Giovani scores great goal and Palmeiras guarantees classification in Paulista Sub-20