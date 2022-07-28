Bully is recreated in Unreal Engine 5; see the result

The existence of a sequel or remake of Bully, a game from Rockstar Games, has generated a lot of rumors over the last few years. As the studio doesn’t seem interested in doing anything official, fans tried to recreate the game with Unreal Engine 5 technologies — and the result surprised.

Those responsible for the video with the title scenes are from the TeaserPlay channel. The 2006 game was presented with renewed lighting technologies and much more realistic graphics compared to the PS2 original. Check out how the production of the studio, called “Bully Remake” turned out:

The most recent rumors about an alleged project pointed to a production joint with GTA 6. Including, at The Game Awards 2021it was speculated a possible announcement involving the franchise, but the presentation would have been canceled in the last few minutes.

Red Dead Redemption 2 system was created in Bully 2, says ex-Rockstar

According to a former employee of Rockstar, Bully 2 would have been canceled by the studio. However, some of the creations made during the elaboration of the project ended up not being completely discarded.

Anyone who has played Red Dead Redemption 2 knows how Arthur Morgan’s reputation works. The NPCs now have a kind of memory in relation to the player’s attitudes, thanks to this feature. Understand more about it!