Caixa Tem Loan: more than 1.5 million citizens have already applied for it

Brazilian entrepreneurs gained an extra boost in business. The new loan Caixa Tem offers this public better financing conditions. Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) can also benefit from the program.

Microcredit can be requested through the application. According to the federal government, the amount varies from R$300.00 to R$1,000.00. So, to learn more about the loan Caixa Temcontinue reading this Wednesday’s (27th) article from Notícias Concursos.

Learn more about the Caixa Tem loan

According to a survey carried out by the federal government, more than 1.5 million Brazilians applied for credit. Ordering is just a few clicks away. All steps can be performed directly in the app.

Those who carry out certain productive activities or provide services are entitled to microfinance. The credit payment term is up to 2 years. Interest is 1.95% per month. After the request, the government has up to 10 days to evaluate the request and release the funds to the micro-entrepreneur.

If interested parties have doubts whether the loan amount is within the budget, one option is to simulate the credit. Through the application itself, the citizen checks the final amount of the installment from beginning to end. Just run a simulation before performing other order steps.

In the case of MEI, the loan amount is even higher. You can release from R$ 1,000.00 to R$ 3,000.00. In these cases, the rate will be a little higher: to 1.99% per month. Due to the large amount of the loan, the MEI can only apply for the loan directly at the Caixa branch. That is, recruitment through the Caixa Tem app is not allowed.

Another detail is that the government also issued the Caixa Te loanm for those who are negative. In addition, those who receive Auxílio Brasil can apply for a loan, guaranteed by benefits. But in this case, the government has not yet published a definition. So, if you are looking for money to get out of debt or to solve your company’s pending issues, this can be a good solution.