Camila Morgado, the Irma of Pantanal, is seen with her new boyfriend; Photos

07/28/2022

so discreet, Camila Morgado no social network. The actress’ love life was as mysterious as her character Irma’s relationship with Trinity (Gabriel Sater) in the novel “Pantanal”. But this mystery has come to an end. Camila was caught with her new love as she left a restaurant in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio.

The 47-year-old actress was photographed walking through the streets of the neighborhood in the company of the boy, with the right to talk close to her ear, hand on her waist and looks of someone who is in love. Then they boarded together in the same car.

The romance, apparently, is serious. Camila Morgado she was already accompanied by her new love at a meeting with friends at the end of May, in Ipanema. In the image, in addition to the couple, there were, among others, the actors Marcos Caruso and Vera Holtz.

Last Friday, Camila could be seen again (well) accompanied at the dinner that brought together some actors from “Pantanal” and the singer Fafá de Belém in a Japanese restaurant, in Barra. In one of the clicks shared by José Loreto, there was the actress with the same boy.

The last relationship Camila Morgado that became public was with the film producer Marcello Maia, when, at the 2018 carnival, the two appeared together in a cabin in Sapucaí.

See the photos of Camila Morgado with her boyfriend: