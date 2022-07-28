Candidate for reelection, Bolsonaro speaks to doctors in an act outside the president’s official agenda | Policy

In a commitment not foreseen in the official agenda, President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection, went to the headquarters of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) this Wednesday (27), in Brasília, and gave a speech to doctors gathered in the auditorium.

Bolsonaro extolled government actions in the Covid pandemic and returned to defending chloroquine, a proven ineffective medicine against the disease.

The Planalto Palace did not inform the purpose of Bolsonaro’s visit to CFM. The president’s campaign office said he went there to hear the doctors’ demands.

Bolsonaro was officially launched as a candidate for reelection on Sunday (24), at a national convention of the PL. By law, the campaign starts on August 16.

During the Covid pandemic, representatives of the Federal Council of Medicine took attitudes in line with the ideas defended by Bolsonaro, considered contrary to science and health, according to health authorities and experts. In addition to propagating ineffective medicines, the president discouraged the use of masks and the application of vaccines.

To an audience made up of doctors and parliamentarians, Bolsonaro defended in speeches the position adopted by the government in the pandemic.

“I believe that these actions [escolher ministros sem viés político] helped us a lot through the pandemic. With casualties, yes, we’re sorry, but we went through the pandemic. In 2020, we spent BRL 700 billion to serve governors, mayors, our health system. And we survived”, said the president to the audience of doctors.

Until this Tuesday (26), Brazil recorded 677,500 deaths from Covid. It is the second country in the world with the most deaths, behind the United States.

Bolsonaro once again defended the autonomy of doctors in patient care, an argument he repeated during the pandemic to defend the use of chloroquine.

“Here in Brazil, it was forbidden to talk about early treatment”, criticized Bolsonaro. The so-called early treatment, advocated by him throughout the pandemic, involved a series of ineffective remedies for Covid.

The president took advantage of the speech, which lasted about ten minutes, to address a theme that was very present in his speeches: attack on electronic voting machines.

Bolsonaro has repeated, in recent months, suspicions already denied about the Brazilian electoral process. Last week, he made the attacks at a meeting with foreign ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada. The president’s gesture caused negative repercussions in the legal world, in politics and in civil society.

Now, in front of the doctors, Bolsonaro mentioned the topic quickly. “Everything evolves, except the polling stations. It doesn’t need to evolve, but we’re not going to touch on that subject here,” Bolsonaro said.

According to Valdo Cruz’s blog, the president may be more cautious from now on in his attacks on the polls. This is because, now that he is an official candidate, there is a legal understanding that he can be the target of electoral punishment.

At the end of his speech, Bolsonaro spoke about a topic related to the labor market in medicine. He recalled, as he has done on other occasions, that at the beginning of the term he vetoed a project that allowed private colleges to apply the Revalida exam. Revalida is applied to physicians trained abroad who want to practice their profession in Brazil.

“The feeling of several doctors was almost unanimously against what [ao projeto]”, said the president.