Canpack will invest BRL 710 million in a factory in Poços de Caldas – Poços Já

The Municipality of Poços se Caldas announced, on the morning of this Wednesday (27), the installation of a factory of the Polish group Canpack. Production of aluminum cans is expected to start in March 2024, with works starting as early as November 2022.

Mayor Sérgio Azevedo stated that negotiations for the arrival of Canpack began a year and a half ago. In addition, installations of other new industries are expected to be announced soon.

According to Paulo Dias, general director of Canpack Brasil, 140 direct jobs will be created, with an initial investment of R$ 710 million. This will be the company’s fifth unit in the country.

The choice of Poços de Caldas, according to the director, was based on the infrastructure offered and the work carried out by the Executive. “Poços presented an excellent infrastructure, from our point of view, with hospitals, basic services, water, electricity, piped natural gas. We also recognize that the Poços de Caldas City Hall and the (Municipal) Development (Economic and Labor) Department did their homework,” he commented.

The intention is that local educational institutions can provide the workforce, which must be qualified, in the areas of electronics and mechatronics, among others.

“We believe that universities in Poços are in a position to meet and supply this workforce,” said Paulo Dias.

André Balbi, operations director of the group, informed that local production will supply the demand of large customers: “We basically serve all the large beverage companies, whether breweries, soft drinks or energy drinks”.

canpack

Canpack, part of Giorgi Global Holdings Inc., is a global manufacturer of aluminum beverage cans and packaging solutions for the food industry, as well as glass bottles and metal caps.

Based in Krakow (Poland), Canpack employs around 8,500 people worldwide and has operations in 17 countries.