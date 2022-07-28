Carrefour sells mashed fruit, profits more, and stock (CRFB3) soars

Consumers looking for more affordable products – such as mashed fruit, private labels and pork versus beef – helped the net profit of Grupo Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), which also owns Atacadão, to reach R$600 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 1.2% compared to the same period in 2021.

Without the Big Group – ex-Walmart, which ended up being bought by Carrefour in June – the profit would have been R$ 631 million, 6.5% more than the one presented a year earlier. All this in an environment of inflation and tight consumption. As a result, the company’s shares are up more than 5% today.

Shopping cart is more expensive and emptier With tighter pockets, consumers changed their way of shopping, and Carrefour was aware of this. They increased the frequency of visits to supermarkets, decreased the average value of purchases (average ticket) and began to put fewer items in the cart, according to the results report released yesterday (26) by the company.

What did Carrefour do to win customers? Even so, the group’s profit increased as the company offered options for those who needed to spend less.

There was, for example, an 82% growth between the second quarters of 2022 and 2022 in what the company calls “unique products”: those that do not meet the usual standards in terms of visuals, but are suitable for consumption and sold at discount prices.

Changing into offal, they are fruits, vegetables and vegetables with some crumpled, some small damage, but that are still good for consumption and that Carrefour sells at a discount. The supermarket group did not report the share of these so-called “unique” items in total sales.

There was also an increase in sales of pork, which is cheaper than beef. Private label products, which are also more affordable than traditional industry brands, were also top sellers: they accounted for 20% of total net food sales in the second quarter, up 4.7 percentage points from last year. .

Consumers made the purchase of the month again? Among all the group’s store formats, the one that presented the best result was Atacadão: sales growth of 22.4% between April, May and June, compared to the same months of 2021 and not counting the opening of new stores. It is part of the “wholesale” model, which mixes wholesale and retail.

Atacadão’s gross sales reached R$ 18.3 billion in the second quarter, 22.4% more than 12 months ago, excluding the opening of new stores.

“The excellent sales growth of Atacadão and Carrefour Varejo was driven by solid performance in the food category, with volumes growing even in a highly inflationary environment, demonstrating the competitiveness of our offering in various formats,” said Stéphane makeuppresident of Carrefour Brasil, in a report.

What came out of the shopping cart? In this environment of rising prices and stable income, consumers focused their spending on food. Proof of this is that electronics sales in the quarter fell by 7.4% compared to the same three months in 2021.

And what does all this mean for the investor? For those who invest in stocks, it is a good opportunity to buy, according to the analysis house Eleven, which estimates that actions can go from R$17.73 to R$24 in 12 months, which represents an increase of 35%.

In this Wednesday (27), the group’s shares were up 5.79% around 11 am.

“Even in the face of a challenging macroeconomic scenario, with an inflationary framework that compresses the purchasing power of the population, Carrefour reported a positive result and above our expectations”, published Eleven.

O BTG also recommends purchase, with an estimated price of R$ 26.

Itaú BBA also recommends the action, with a target price of R$ 24. According to the bank, Carrefour surprised with profitability and a profit above expectations.