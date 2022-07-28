Carrefour surprises market with higher-than-expected profit

Grupo Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), one of the largest food retail chains in the country, released its results for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday night (26). The company reported solid numbers, in addition to the inclusion of the assets acquired from the BIG Group in the balance sheet.

Below is a comment by Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on the subject. Every day, Bevilacqua brings news and reviews of publicly traded companies for you to make the best investment decisions. This content is accessible to subscribers to UOL. O UOL has an exclusive area for those who want to invest their money safely and profit more than with savings. Meet!

Carrefour Brasil’s consolidated sales, including sales of BIG in June, they reached R$ 26.5 billion in the quarter, which is equivalent to a growth of 35.6% compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding the Group’s share BIGconsolidated sales reached R$ 24.5 billion, an increase of 25.5% in the annual comparison.

The company’s expenses, in turn, grew by 28%, mainly due to the expansion plan of Atacadão, the wholesale and tackle of the group. Six stores opened tackle in the second quarter, ending the period with 258 stores in this segment and 33 wholesale establishments. For the second half of this year, the group plans to open 12 more Atacadão stores.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 24.5% compared to the second quarter of 2021, totaling BRL 1.7 billion. Finally, Carrefour Brasil’s consolidated net income was R$ 600 million, a growth of 1.3% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

The company’s expansion strategy has a high cost, but the results are being better than expected. Debt reached BRL 13.7 billion in June, BRL 5.8 billion above the total debt of a year earlier, mainly explained by the acquisition of Grupo BIG. As a result, net debt ended June at R$17 billion, including discounted rents and receivables, which corresponds to 2.7 times the EBITDA adjusted.

Carrefour Brasil presented robust numbers and above the consensus in the main lines, with strong growth in same-store sales and EBITDA record for a second quarter, in addition to resilient margins.

The numbers are the result of the expressive growth in all the company’s business units, with emphasis once again on the growth in sales of Atacadão and Carrefour Varejo, benefiting from the solid performance in the food category, which showed significant growth despite the of high inflation.

With a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter, we expect a positive impact on Carrefour’s shares in the short term. The company’s results kick off the results season in the food retail sector on the right foot.

Carrefour shares closed up 7.28% on Wednesday, quoted at R$17.98.