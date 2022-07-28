Cartola Express: Round #20 will reward over 11,000 lineups | express top hat

Abhishek Pratap 7 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on Cartola Express: Round #20 will reward over 11,000 lineups | express top hat 0 Views

The return of the Brasileirão will begin! And to start this new phase on the right foot, Cartola Express will award more than 11 thousand lineups in round #20. In all, more than R$160,000 will be distributed to the card-carriers who assemble winning teams. You won’t stay out of this, right? The disputes are open and have for all tastes and pockets.

Round 20 Cartola Express — Photo: Cartola Express

+ See the main window reinforcements and their prices in the game market
+ Scholar, Vitória fan takes the main prize of round #15

Full round matches

disputes round 20 Cartola Express — Photo: Cartola Express

Rd 20: Main R$50,000 for the 1st (Multi)

Earning R$50,000 in three days has never been so easy! That’s what the main match of round #20 gives you. With an entry of R$9.99, the champion takes the biggest jackpot of the round. In all, 2,200 teams will be awarded.

Rd 20: Main R$50,000 for the 1st (Multi) — Photo: Cartola Express

Rd 20: Legends of Express R$3,000 (Single)

Eight participants in this single lineup match. R$499 reais per entry to compete for R$2 thousand, if you win, and R$1 thousand if you are in second place. Has courage?

Rd 20: Legends of Express R$3,000 (Single) — Photo: Cartola Express

Rd 20: Popular R$5,000 (Multi)

This dispute is for you to abuse trying. For just R$0.49 per lineup, your chances of winning the R$500 top prize increase with the ability to line up multiple teams.

Rd 20: Popular R$5,000 (Multi) — Photo: Cartola Express

You have until 4:29 pm this Saturday (30th) to register and line up your teams for full-round matches. For the exclusive disputes of the games on Sunday (31), registration closes at 15:59.

Disputes Only with Sunday games

Sunday game disputes round 20 — Photo: Cartola Express

Sunday: Main R$5,000 (Multi)

With an entry of R$9.99, the first place will earn R$500 and you can register with 150 different teams. Remembering that it will only be possible to select players who play on Sunday (31).

Sunday: Main R$5,000 (Multi) — Photo: Cartola Express

Sunday: Double or Nothing R$5 (Single)

Simple and straightforward. 150 spots, R$4.97 per registration, one team per cardholder. The first 60 take R$10 reais.

Double or nothing Sunday round 20 — Photo: Cartola Express

Sunday: Bargain R$2,000 (Multi)

R$2 per registration. Each cardholder can cast up to 39 teams. The champion takes R$200 reais and 400 teams will be awarded.

Sunday: Bargain R$2,000 (Multi) — Photo: Cartola Express

Saturday, 07/30
Ceará vs Palmeiras
Goiás vs Coritiba
Corinthians vs Botafogo
Flamengo vs Atletico GO

Sunday, 07/31
Internacional vs Atletico MG
Atletico PR vs Sao Paulo
América-MG vs Avai
Cuiabá x Fortaleza
Bragantino x Youth

Monday, 01/08
Santos vs Fluminense

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Vtor Pereira criticizes Corinthians’ position in defeat and says that victory in Mineiro ‘did wrong’

This Wednesday, Corinthians was defeated by Atlético Goianiense by 2-0, at Antônio Accioly stadium, in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved