Cassio’s supposed commemorative shirt leaks

Cássio’s commemorative uniform for the 603 games with Corinthians was leaked on social networks this Wednesday afternoon. As soon as he enters the field again, Gigante will surpass Ronaldo Giovanelli in matches, becoming the third athlete who most wore the shirt of Timão in history.

According to information from Gazeta Esportiva, Corinthians’ idea is to launch a special shirt with a limited version of between 300 and 500 pieces. Regarding the value, it was determined that it will be around R$ 350.

The commemorative shirt is black, with golden tones in the symbol and long sleeves. Between the badge and the Nike brand, there is an autograph of the idol of Fiel. On the back, the number 12 is personalized, with two dragons.

It is worth remembering that Cássio does not usually wear a long-sleeved shirt, but the idea may be to honor Ronaldo, who had a uniform in this format, usually also in black.

Cássio was out of the match against Atlético-MG due to physical issues but is related to the match against Atlético-GO, this Wednesday. The ball rolls at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Antonio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia.

Close to becoming the third player with the most matches for Corinthians, Cássio is having a great time on the pitch. The goalkeeper was instrumental in Timão’s classification for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores and has been doing great in the Brazilian Championship.

At 35 years old, Cássio enjoys prestige with coach Vítor Pereira and has played 38 games this season. His current relationship with Corinthians runs until the end of 2024.