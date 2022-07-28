Cast ends preparation to face América-MG

São Paulo ended this Wednesday, at the CT da Barra Funda, its preparation to face América-MG, Thursday, at 8 pm (GMT), for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

For this match, coach Rogério Ceni should not count on Patrick, who this Wednesday was limited to treatment at Reffis because of an edema in the posterior region of his left thigh.

Jandrei, in turn, remains in doubt. The goalkeeper was present in part of this Wednesday’s training, and coach Rogério Ceni awaits the evolution of his clinical condition in the next 24 hours to define if he will be able to count on him.

Another question is Alisson. Although he has returned to training without restrictions this week, the attacking midfielder has been out for a long time, recovering from a sprained right knee, so he may need some more training to physically recondition himself.

Reinaldo (right adductor strain), Luan (left adductor surgery), Arboleda (left ankle surgery), Caio (right knee surgery) and André Anderson (muscle pain) are other absences due to injury. Marcos Guilherme, in turn, will not be able to play as he has already played in the current edition of the Copa do Brasil for Santos.

Miranda and Léo, on the other hand, recovered from their respective muscular problems, should form the starting defense trio alongside Diego Costa against América-MG.

A probable São Paulo has Jandrei (Thiago Couto); Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius (Rafinha), Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington; Luciano and Calleri.

With the support of more than 44 thousand fans, who guaranteed their tickets in advance, São Paulo will have the mission of opening a good advantage in the first game to forward the classification to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The return match will only take place on August 18, at Independência.

