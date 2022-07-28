Castro leads and Freixo is 2nd for Rio government, says survey

A Real Time Big Data survey carried out through telephone calls, contracted by Record TV and released today, points out that Cláudio Castro (PL) leads for governor of Rio de Janeiro. In the scenario without the name of Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD) and stimulated – when respondents receive a previous list with the names, the current governor has 31%. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Santa Cruz withdrew from the election for governor of the state and will be deputy on the ticket of the former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT).

In second place in the survey, federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) appears, with 24%. In third comes Rodrigo Neves (PDT), with 9% of voting intentions. Paulo Ganime (Novo), Cyro Garcia (PSTU) and Emir Laranjeira (PMB) have 1% each.

In the previous poll by the same institute, Castro and Freixo were technically tied with both the present PSD candidate and without him. In June, and without Santa Cruz among the candidates, Castro had 27% and Freixo had 23%.

In the survey released today, in the scenario with Santa Cruz, Castro and Freixo are tied at the limit of the margin of error: the governor with 30% and the federal deputy with 24%.

In the spontaneous version, when voters can indicate any name they prefer, a new technical tie: Castro has 15% and Freixo has 12%.

The survey surveyed 1,500 voters in Rio de Janeiro between July 25 and 26 through telephone interviews. The reliability, according to the institute, is 95%. The survey cost BRL 20,000 and was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number RJ-07420/2022. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

See the scenarios:

Scenario 1 (stimulated)

Cláudio Castro (PL): 31%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 24%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 9%

Paul yelp (New): 1%

(New): 1% Cyrus Garcia (PSTU): 1%

Garcia (PSTU): 1% Emir Laranjeira ( PMB ): 1%

): 1% Eduardo Serra (PCB): 0%

Blanks/Nulls: 14%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 19%

Scenario 2 (stimulated) – with Felipe Santa Cruz in contention

Cláudio Castro (PL): 30%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 24%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 9%

Paul yelp (New): 1%

(New): 1% Cyrus Garcia (PSTU): 1%

Garcia (PSTU): 1% Emir Laranjeira ( PMB ): 1%

): 1% Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD): 1%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 0%

Blanks/Nulls: 14%

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 19%

Spontaneous

Cláudio Castro (PL): 15%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 12%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 3%

Anthony Garotinho (Union Brazil): 2%

Others: 1%

Blanks/Nulls: 15%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 52%

second round

Compared to June, Castro and Freixo varied within the margin of error for the second round. In the last simulation, the governor had 37% of voting intentions and the deputy, 30%. Now, Castro scores 40% and Freixo has 31%.

Scene 1

Cláudio Castro (PL): 40%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 31%

Blanks/Nulls: 21%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 8%

Scenario 2

Cláudio Castro (PL): 42%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 27%

Blanks/Nulls: 23%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 8%

Senate

For the only vacancy for the state in the Federal Senate, the research tested only one scenario and in an encouraged way. There is a triple tie between Alessandro Molon (PSB), with 17%; Romario (PL), with 16%; and Marcelo Crivella (Republicans), with 12%.

Daniel Silveira (PTB) has 9%. He technically draws with Crivella, but doesn’t catch up to Romário and Molon.

The Senate poll cannot be compared with the June poll, because Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil) was included in the dispute.

Alessandro Molon (PSB): 17%

Romario (PL): 16%

Marcelo Crivella (Republicans): 12%

Daniel Silveira (PTB): 9%

André Ceciliano (PT): 5%

Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil): 4%

Washington Reis (MDB): 2%

Luciana Boiteux (PSOL): 1%

Ivanir dos Santos (PDT): 0%

Marcelo Itagiba (Forward): 0%

White/null: 13%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 21%

about the institute

Real Time Big Data was founded in 2015, is based in São Paulo and conducted its first presidential poll in 2018, always by phone and with main funding from TV Record.