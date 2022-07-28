CBF changes rules and only allows live entry to the stadiums for rights holders; know everything

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) changed the rules for live entries in matches valid for its competitions, limiting them to broadcasters holding the rights to broadcast the competitions. Thus, as of this Wednesday, only TV and radio reporters who purchased the Brasileiro (all series) and Copa do Brasil packages can make live appearances inside the stadium.

“The live entries of TV stations inside the stadium (in any premises, including the press conference room and mixed zone) are only allowed to the holders of broadcasting rights of the referred competition”, says the regulation sent by the entity to the vehicles of Communication. O My Helmfor example, present in Corinthians matches in the competition, can now only produce recorded material or outside the stadium’s facilities.

“The radios and digital channels that broadcast the match in audio can show live images only with the camera directed at the narrators as long as they are not with the lawn in the background (no cheering, celebrations or any event that has occurred on the field, before, during and after the game)”, continues the text.

In this way, the live entries of the reporters of the My Helm present at the stadium will be made only in the surroundings of the stadium or with the camera unable to show parts such as the lawn and bleachers. The website and its YouTube channel continue to cover Corinthians daily, even with the new rules.

It was also defined that “professionals accredited for the press platform are not authorized to accompany the arrival of buses and the disembarkation of delegations. .

Work continues to be done normally after the match in the mixed zone and press conference areas. The portal covers this Wednesday’s game before, during and after the game online and free of charge for Corinthians fans. Check out:

Real-time narration, starting at 8:30 pm, always one hour before the duel, with pre-match information and minute-by-minute updates;

transmission in YouTubewhich starts at 6:30 pm, with pre-game, live narration and post-game;

transmission in Glue, Faithful!, directly from the stadium. THE live starts at 17:00;

See more at: Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil.