CGD investigates domestic violence complaint by PM arrested for impersonating a doctor

The Comptroller General of Discipline (CGD) has initiated an Administrative Disciplinary Process (PAD) to investigate soldier Khlisto Sanderson Ibiapino Albuquerque for a case of domestic violence that occurred in 2020. The opening of the investigation was published in the Official State Gazette (DOE) on Tuesday. 26 and cites two more cases by the police of domestic violence, threat and embezzlement. The Ceará state military was arrested on July 16, acting illegally as a doctor at the hospital in Paraipaba, a municipality located 94.1 kilometers from Fortaleza, and using the registration of a health professional. He was released in custody hearing.

After the case, CGD initiated the procedure with the information that the military police officer was arrested at the military prison in Fortaleza on January 8, 2020 due to an arrest in flagrante delicto that took place at the Civil Police station in Mossoró, in Rio de Janeiro. Great North. At the time, his mother-in-law denounced that she was injured and assaulted. In addition, she would have gotten into a physical fight with her brother-in-law, who would have been injured on the lip and nose, still making threats against the relative.

According to the document, the mother-in-law reported that the argument began after seeing her daughter, the soldier’s companion, with marks of aggression in her eye. The soldier previously had two more domestic violence procedures formalized in a police investigation, for a crime of threat in the context of domestic and family violence committed against a former partner.

In addition, the police officer is mentioned in the document with another process that is being processed in the 3rd Court of Mossoró, for embezzlement. The Administrative Disciplinary Process was opened at CGD considering the conduct of the state military and disciplinary infractions.

At the time of his arrest in Paraipaba, Khristo was away from the activities of the Military Police for health care. At the custody hearing, the military man pointed out that he studied medicine in Paraguay, but was not authorized to work in Brazil. He replaced doctors on duty and the prescriptions and procedures were forwarded to the police station to be attached to the inquiries.

