Children file new lawsuit in court against stepmother

Roger and Rodrigo Moreira, sons of Cid Moreira, opened a new lawsuit with the MPF (Federal Public Ministry). They ask that Fátima Sampaio Moreira, the journalist’s current wife, be investigated for dilapidation of the property of the former anchor of “Jornal Nacional”.

The new lawsuit, filed last Monday (25), alleges that Fátima took possession of the assets in an “illegal and abusive” way, listing properties that allegedly belonged to Cid Moreira before the start of the relationship. splash had access to the document.

The request follows the same line of accusations of the lawsuit filed by Cid Moreira’s children in July 2021. At the time, Roger and Rodrigo asked for the father’s interdiction, alleging senility, a term related to aging accompanied by the development of chronic diseases.

The actions have the same purpose: to make her (Fatima) return everything she took from him.

Roger Moreira, son of Cid Moreira

Angelo Carbone, Roger and Rodrigo’s lawyer, also spoke to the reporter about the case. He says that Fátima’s financial transactions need to be investigated, as Cid has not yet undergone the psychological evaluation requested last year.

“She transferred over R$40 million to her own account and that of relatives, and is always trying to sell properties. The money is sent abroad to a sister of Fátima, who lives in Miami, USA. Our hope is that the police check how it is done. He accepts whatever she wants,” he said.

The children of the former presenter claim that Fátima simulates rendering services to take possession of the presenter’s assets. According to the text, she also has access to payments made to Cid Moreira by Rede Globo, which has a current contract with the journalist.

Audio and alleged betrayal

Record TV released, last Tuesday (26), an audio of an alleged conversation between Cid Moreira and Fátima Sampaio in 2000, the year they started their relationship. Roger Moreira, the journalist’s adopted son, commented on the recording in conversation with splash.

He claims the record was recently found in a tape archive kept by his father. The son reports that, at the time, he suspected an affair of his father outside the marriage, but could not prove his involvement with Fátima.

In the dialogue shown by Roger, Fátima asks Cid about the possibility of keeping a room in the journalist’s house. “She can arrive any time,” she replies in conversation.

“Cid hired Fátima as a journalist to provide services, but it was clear that it was something else. My mother found out and the separation was inevitable”, he said.

Before officially starting the relationship with Fátima Sampaio Moreira, the former presenter was married to Ulhiana Naumtchyk for seven years.

What does Cid Moreira say?

The lawsuit also says that Fátima takes advantage of Cid’s “senility, age and illness, who doesn’t really know what he’s doing”. The accusation does not delve into the presenter’s health condition, who commented on the case in an interview with splash yesterday.

“It was such absurd things, saying that I was starving. My God! How? How would I have the health I have… I slept badly for about ten days (after the accusations), but I didn’t lose faith in God and I got over it” , said.

Cid reports that, unlike Angelo Carbone, he proved his sanity. “I thought it would never happen to me. Never. And all of a sudden, I had to prove it didn’t… I had to go to the doctor, etc. It’s unpleasant, isn’t it?”

For him, it is impossible to reconcile with Rodrigo and Roger Moreira, as they “made a definite mistake” motivated by “financial interest”.

In contact with the report, Cid Moreira’s press office took a stand on the new process. “They just want the money. We’ll let the courts do their job and then we’ll talk,” the team said.

‘They passed a cloth’

In addition to the new action, Roger Moreira commented on the shelving of the previous process. According to him, the reopening of the case has already been requested with the CNJ (National Council of Justice).

“They put a cloth over it […] But I believe it will reopen soon,” he says.

According to Angelo Carbone, the previous investigation was negligent in relation to the state of health of Cid Moreira and she closed the case before all the evidence was gathered.

“He doesn’t have the ability to discern. Nobody is going to give everything to just one person. He has improved his health, but he continues to accept what is imposed. It is noticeable that a ‘screw’ is missing, because no one wants to disinherit their children”, says the attorney.