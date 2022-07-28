Chris Rock talks about Will Smith slap again: ‘I’m not a victim’

Chris Rock spoke again of the Oscar episode involving Will Smith in one of his recent stand-ups. During a performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey, the comedian recalled what happened.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face”said Rock onstage (via IndieWire). “I’m not a victim. Yeah, that shit hurt, motherfucker. But I pulled away and went to work the next day. I’m not going to the hospital for a paper cut.”

This isn’t the first time the comedian has mentioned the episode in a stand-up show. In late March, during a show in Boston, Rock declared that “I’m still processing what happened so I’ll talk about this shit another time. It’s going to be serious but also funny.”

At the Oscars, minutes before Will Smith takes home the Best Actor statuette for his work in King Richard: Creating ChampionsRock improvised a joke about the look of Jada Pinkett Smithactress and wife of Will, who lives with the autoimmune disease alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Disgusted, Smith climbed onto the stage and slapped the comedian in the face. Upon returning to his seat, he shouted “get my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”- know more.

On April 1, Smith sent a letter to the Academy asking for his membership to be revoked. A week later, the institution announced that the actor is barred from attending the Oscars or related events for the next 10 years. Rock did not press charges against the actor.

In June, Jada declared in an episode of her show Red Table Talk who hopes that Will and Chris “may they be reconciled”.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.