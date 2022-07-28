





Ciro Gomes reveals “elbow pain” with Anitta’s support for Lula Photo: Mateus Bonomi / Estadão

The PDT presidential candidate, Ciro Gomesrevealed to have had “an elbow pain” for the support of the singer Anitta to the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. When talking about proposals for the area of ​​culture, the pedestrian said he was an admirer of the artist and stated that he would like to have her vote.

Ciro attributed the statement of support to Anitta’s fear of being “cancelled” on social media. “She had said something essential: ‘I’m in doubt’. Because more of the same will make more of the same. She said: ‘I’m in doubt, I want to hear the debate, watch the candidates and then I’ll decide’. on top of her, she, to get rid of this fascist pressure from the PT people, people are surrendering so they don’t get cancelled”, said the presidential candidate in an interview with the Elections Center of the Globo Newsthis Wednesday, the 27th.

Anitta declared her vote for Lula on Twitter. “I’m not a PT member and I never have been. But this year I’m with Lula and anyone who wants my help to make him rock here on the internet, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram just ask me that being within my reach and not being against electoral law I will do it” , she wrote. “From this moment on I am ‘Lulalá’ [no] first round. And I will fight for a novelty in Brazilian presidential politics in the next elections.”

Since then, the singer said she had talked to PT to explain to him the marketing strategy that she considers ideal to win the election and defeat the president. Jair Bolsonaroof the Liberal Party, the PL.