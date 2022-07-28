Clown who ‘touched terror’ in MS city will answer for incitement to crime and threat

The Civil Police of Mato Grosso do Sul identified the four involved in a ‘joke’ in bad taste this Wednesday (27), who are responsible for the appearance of a clown in the municipality of Miranda. The authors will answer for incitement to crime and the 18-year-old, who was dressed as a clown, will also answer for threat.

According to delegate Daniel Francisco Mercado Dantas, the action was a joke in bad taste that was intended to be published on social networks. “It was a bad joke, as we already suspected, that they did to post on social media and Tik Tok, it was nothing more serious. But it was a joke that generated a unease in the city”, he said.

Also according to the delegate, the costume was seized and all four young people involved will respond criminally. “All of them responded for incitement to crime, and the young man who was dressed in the costume will also respond for threat. On another occasion, the costumed man threatened a neighbor who he thought had turned him in,” he said.

With the case clarified, the delegate left a warning to other young people who do or intend to gain visibility in actions like this. “Young people should be aware of their attitudes, especially in this time of social networking. Be careful what you say and post, this case has taken on national proportions. You need to be aware. Now they will respond criminally,” he said.

the case

Miranda residents were “haunted” by the figure of an ‘evil clown’ on Sunday night (24). The character generated fear and curiosity among those who saw him in person or on the internet.

After walking through some streets and being caught by cameras and cell phones of residents, the ‘evil clown’ became a topic on social networks. “I hate that clown guy! Most ridiculous joke, police have to find it for him to learn! Only in Miranda did he see it”, published an internet user.

Check out the appearance via the link: https://youtube.com/shorts/aIfiCIEKerg?feature=share

Appearance in the USA

Residents of the Albertville neighborhood, in Alabama, in the United States, were terrified when they saw, walking through the streets, a 5-year-old child dressed as Chucky, a character from the 1988 horror film Child’s Play.

Video records and photos taken two weeks ago were published by one of the residents of the neighborhood on the internet and went viral on social media this week.

Kendra Walden said on Facebook that she thought she was hallucinating when she saw the boy in costume, in an interview with USA Today. “As we approached it, we saw it was real,” she said.