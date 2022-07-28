Communications Minister goes to Apple headquarters to ask for iPhone upgrade to 5G

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, said that he should go to the United States, on an official mission, to demand speed from Apple in the iPhones upgrade to pure 5G network.
According to the minister, despite the company already selling some models with the new connection, iPhones need a software update to access “pure 5G” (standalone).
iPhone devices need to download an update from Apple itself. The president of Anatel and I will go, on Tuesday, to Apple itself, there in Palo Alto (California), to ask them to speed up this update and we can already have standalone 5G working, Fábio Faria told Valor.
Apple’s decision not to release pure 5G is due to the fact that it has a “low supply of applications” that really need a high level of performance. For the minister, the expectation is that Apple will review its position and release access to 5G SA in mid-September.
Anatel’s forecast is that all capitals will have the new 5G network in operation during the month of September. The next cities to receive the connection are: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Goiânia, Curitiba and Salvador.
In the case of Android, Google leaves the 5G access decision in the hands of manufacturers. Thus, Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi and others can choose whether or not to activate pure 5G on their smartphones.