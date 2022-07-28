Competing for the award, Tata and Bruna were not invited to MTV Miaw

On Tuesday night (7/26), the MTV Miaw award was recorded in São Paulo. The event distributed awards in different categories to the main personalities of social networks and music in Brazil in recent years. However, not all of these personalities were at the event. Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta, presenters of one of the biggest podcasts in Brazil, Pod Delas, were not invited to the event.

The revelation was made by Tata herself through her Instagram. According to the influencer, the two only learned that the event would be held today. The most curious fact is that Pod Delas was competing in the Nosso de Cada Dia Podcast category.

In addition to the presenters of Pod Delas, another competitor, former BBB Rízia Cerqueira, who competed in the Black Star Rising category, also said that she was not invited to the event. The column reached out to the MTV Meow team but had no response so far. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

Recorded this Tuesday (26/7), the program will be shown next Thursday (28/7) at 21 pm. The award was presented by rapper Xamã and actress Camila Queiroz.

