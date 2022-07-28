Confidence in services reaches the highest level since 2013; but trade falls again after two months | Economy

Confidence in the service sector grew for the fifth consecutive month in July, taking the indicator to the highest level since September 2013, according to data released this Thursday (28) by Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

With the rise, confidence reached 100.9 points – scores above 100 indicate optimism, and below, pessimism.

“The favorable result was influenced both by the perception of improvement in current demand and expectations for the coming months”, pointed out in a note Rodolpho Tobler, economist at FGV IBRE.

IGP-M: rent inflation stays at 0.21% in July

The current situation indicator rose from 98.1 to 100.8 points. The expectations index went from 99.3 to 100.9 points.

Tobler stressed, however, that the election period could increase levels of economic uncertainty, although the stimulus measures adopted by the government recently should “keep sector activity buoyant and result in a more positive third quarter than initially expected”.

After two months of recovery, trade confidence dropped again in July, going from 97.9 to 95.1 points, remaining in the pessimistic range.

There was a worsening both in the perception of the current business situation and in the expectations for the coming months. The current situation index, however, remained above 100 points, in the optimistic range, as it dropped from 108.5 to 105.6 points. The expectations index went from 87.5 to 84.8 points.