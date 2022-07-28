Confirmed: Chevrolet Silverado arrives in Brazil in 2023

The days of reign for Ram are numbered in Brazil. After Ford confirmed the F-150 for 2023, it’s time for Chevrolet to finally guarantee that Silverado will also hit the Brazilian market next year.

The confirmation was given by Santiago Chamorro, president of General Motors in South America, in Detroit. According to Chamorro, the pickup will land here until October 2023, right after its debut in neighboring countries.

The prices and versions of the Brazilian Silverado are still a mystery, but it is possible that it starts in a range between R$400,000 and R$500,000, and is marketed in its most expensive configurations, such as the High Country. The Ram 1500, its main rival, starts from R$456,990.

On the other hand, the engine is already guaranteed: also like the competitor, the GM picapona will be equipped with a V8 gasoline engine in Brazil. It’s just not known which one. In the United States, the Silverado 1500 has a 5.3 liter V8 with 360 hp and 52.8 kgfm and a 6.2 liter V8 with 426 hp and 63.6 kgfm. Both have a ten-speed automatic transmission.

The bet goes to the most powerful engine, both for maintaining a similarity with the Camaro sold in the Brazilian market, and for the approximation of power and torque numbers with the Ram 1500 – equipped with a 5.7 V8 of 400 hp and 56.7 kgfm.

The electric version of Silverado is also expected in Brazil. With 637 hp and 107.9 kgfm, it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, that is, it surpasses the Camaro in its most extreme version. This, however, has not yet been confirmed by the brand. Even because their deliveries didn’t even start in the United States.

