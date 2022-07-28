Corinthians fans ‘invade’ and increase visiting sector at Atltico-GO stadium; see photos

Corinthians fans had the ability to increase the sector reserved for visitors on Wednesday night, at the Antonio Accioly stadium, for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. In addition to the area sold only to Corinthians fans, the alvinegros dominated part of Sector B, at first intended only for fans of the home team – see the video above.

Timão fans who bought tickets to that place ended up joining while there was still no great presence of the home crowd. The stadium organization realized and improvised a security cordon to separate Corinthians from Atletico, theoretically the owners of that part of the stadium (see photos below).

Thus, with the expansion, Fiel dominated the North sector and part of Sector B and sang “aha, uhu, Accioly is ours”. Atlético president Adson Batista didn’t like what he saw – the report by My Helm caught a conversation with him before moving to another part of the stadium (see video above).

The Goiás team did not officially disclose the number of tickets made available to Timão’s fans, but the My Helm found that three thousand tickets were sold. The teams face each other at Antônio Accioly Stadium.

By way of comparison, when Atlético-GO and Corinthians faced each other in the same stadium, for the Brasileirão, 2942 tickets were sold to Fiel. The stadium, it is worth remembering, has a capacity for 13 thousand fans.

With the expansion, it is possible to imagine that about a third of the local stadium is dominated by Corinthians. It is important to highlight that, initially, the confrontation was scheduled by the CBF to take place in Serra Dourada, which has a capacity for about 40 thousand people. However, the home team requested the move to the Dragon Castle.

See photos of Fiel at Antonio Accioly

The improvised cordon (officials in orange) and the Corinthians (on the left0 in Sector B, originally from the Atletico Beatriz Zoccoler/My Timon

The “junction” between the North and Sector B, dominated by Corinthians Beatriz Zoccoler/My Timon

The entirety of Sector B, which, at first, would only have fans of the home team – Corinthians fans on the left Beatriz Zoccoler/My Timon

See more at: Corinthians x Atltico-GO, Copa do Brasil and Corinthians fans.