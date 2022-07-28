Corinthians has already disbursed BRL 165 million in cash; final agreement has guarantees with TV and athletes

Corinthians and Caixa Econômica Federal signed an agreement last Monday to settle the loan for the construction of Neo Química Arena. Shortly after, participating in a program by the TV Jovem PanCaixa’s president, Daniella Marques, hinted that Timão had not disbursed any amount to the bank that was guarantor of the BNDES loan for the construction of the stadium.

The portal report My Helm spoke with the club’s financial director, Wesley Melo. According to the main person responsible for the finances of Corinthians, the club disbursed BRL 165 million (principal and interest amortization) between the beginning of the settlement of the old agreement and the suspension of it for a judicial resolution. This figure has nothing to do with the most recent agreement.

After the statement, Daniella Marques redone the tone of her statements and celebrated the recent agreement with the club on her social networks. “Caixa closed this week a historic and successful agreement with Corinthians. It is a welcome solution to the efforts that were made by the club in the construction and payment of its Arena. The agreement is a goal and solves the renegotiation of obligations Congratulations to everyone who participated! Good luck to Timão!”wrote the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, who took office this month.

New agreement guarantees

Corinthians and Caixa last Monday signed a new agreement to settle the R$400 million loan that helped in the construction operation of the alvinegro stadium in Itaquera, east of São Paulo.

Under the agreement signed, the club committed to pay R$611 million by 2041, with quarterly installments (March, June and December). In 2022 and 2023, the amounts to be disbursed will be related to interest for the period. Starting in 2025, the club will start paying the principal (in quarterly installments).

It is worth remembering that the debt amount will be adjusted annually with the CDI rate (close to the Selic, today at 13.25%) + 2%. The amount of the installment at the end of each year will depend on this rate, making it impossible to calculate accurately with such anticipation.

According to Daniella Marques, president of Caixa, some guarantees were accepted by Corinthians to seal the agreement, among them, box office of the games, TV rights and revenue from sales of players.

“As there are confidentiality clauses in the contract, I can only comment on what she (Daniella) said. Yes, the guarantees go through TV rights and also revenue from sales of players, but this is a last resort. case of non-composition of the debt balance to settle the interest and the principal”, said Wesley Melo, to the My Helm.

“Our payment projections are fully feasible. We are sure that we made a great agreement, which is quite feasible to be resolved within Arena’s cash flow. In fact, Caixa Econômica Federal’s technicians would never accept an agreement that could not be honored “, added the club’s financial director.

Speaking of correction, part of the agreement will be paid with an income that will also receive monetary correction. Neo Química’s share of naming rights, agreed at BRL 15 million per year for 20 years (BRL 300 million in total), will be adjusted annually by the IGP-M (General Price Index – Market), which closed 2021 on 17 .78%. The club calculates that, at this moment, the final value already exceeds R$ 400 million.

