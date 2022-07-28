Corinthians lives ‘aimlessly’ night away from home and loses to Atltico-GO in the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians lived a complicated night this Wednesday. Playing away from home, Timão had difficulties finding itself on the field and was defeated by Atlético-GO by 2-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

The alvinegra team did not have a good first half and saw the hosts open the scoring. On the return of the break, Timão even printed more pressure and sketched a reaction, but could not swing the net and soon had a drop in performance. More than that, the opponents increased the score in the final stretch of the duel.

Now, Corinthians needs to count on the home factor and the support of Fiel to try to reverse the result. The teams will face each other again on August 17, now at Neo Química Arena and Timão needs a victory of more than two goals to qualify directly.

Alvinegra schedule: Corinthians returns to the field next Saturday, for the Brasileirão. The team has a commitment against Botafogo, at 19h, at Neo Química Arena.

Escalation

Seeking victory away from home, Corinthians took to the field with Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; Róger Guedes, Willian and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

The game

First time

After some exchanges of passes by Corinthians, Atlético had the ball and went on the attack with less than five minutes. Jorginho received the cross in the area and headed it for Ricardinho to finish low and force Cássio to put it in a corner. The charge was promptly removed by the alvinegra defense.

At eight minutes, Cassio had to work even harder. In the finalization at the entrance of the area, the ball deflected in Du Queiroz and changed its trajectory, getting higher. Shirt 12 had to jump and touch with his fingertips to get the ball over the crossbar. Once again, the collection was managed by the Corinthians defense.

Corinthians tried their arrivals mainly left in balls worked with Lucas Piton, Willian and Yuri Alberto. Despite this, the alvinegra team had difficulties at the time of completion.

With just over 20 minutes, the score was opened by the hosts. Dudu received the throw from the right, dominated and crossed in the area to Jorginho, who hit the first time. The ball deflected in Raul Gustavo and was in the counter foot of Cássio, who still tried to return to make the defense, but was not successful. The goal was analyzed by VAR for a possible offside, but it was validated.

Corinthians tried the quick answer with Yuri Alberto. Shirt 7 made the move from the right, went to the back line and delayed for Du Queiroz, who hit the first low, but the ball deflected and ended up away by the defense.

The alvinegra team continued to present difficulties, while the owners of the house had possession and worked in search of space in the attack field. Corinthians tried to score again in the final minutes, with a shot by Willian from outside the area, but Ronaldo made the save without difficulties.

In extra time, Corinthians got a little more pressure in search of the goal to try to go to the locker room with the score even. Maycon made the move at the entrance of the area and ended up fouled, which was charged by Róger Guedes in the barrier.

Second time

Needing to run after the score, Corinthians returned with two changes for the second half. Du Queiroz and Róger Guedes gave way to Giuliano and Adson.

In the first few minutes, Corinthians already seemed more aggressive. Just with Giuliano, the team took danger to the opposing goal after exchanging passes. Timão also had two corner kicks, but they were removed by the defense.

Atlético tried to respond close to the tenth minute and in its first arrival almost extended the score. Peglow’s move from the left overtook Gil and ended up in a cross in the area. Jorginho appeared “by surprise” and got the submission, which passed the bar and went out through the bottom line.

With 15 minutes, Corinthians once again built a good move in the attack. on the right, Adson and Giuliano exchanged passes. Fagner appeared to reinforce and got the letter touch at the entrance of the area for shirt 11, which triggered Willian. The number 10 hit the first time, but sent it over the goal.

Shortly after, it was the hosts’ turn to exchange passes at the entrance to the Corinthians area. The marking failure made the ball reach Marlon at the entrance of the area and the finalization was first, but over the goal.

Soon after the bid, Vítor Pereira moved the team again. Fausto, making his debut, and Rafael Ramos were fielded on the departures of Cantillo and Fagner. As soon as the changes were made, Timão had a good opportunity in a quick free-kick with Willian and Giuliano, but shirt 11’s kick went through the bottom line.

In the 25th minute, Fausto made a pass error in the middle of the field and gave the ball for free to the opponents in the Corinthians defense field. Luckily for the rookie, the cross in the area was not reached by any opponent.

Five minutes later, the Corinthians coach was forced to make a new substitution. With groin pain, Raul Gustavo left the field for Balbuena’s entry.

The alvinegra team continued with many difficulties in the match and saw their situation get even more complicated in the final minutes. Leo Pereira appeared free at the entrance of the area, received the pass and hit it high to score the second goal of the opponent.

