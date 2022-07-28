Country created 277 thousand formal jobs in June, says government

Brazil opened 277,944 formal jobs in June, according to data from the Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed) released today by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The number is the difference between 1,898,876 new hires and 1,620,932 dismissals recorded in the month.

This is the third straight month of growth. The average admission salary also rose: in June, the new hire received, on average, R$ 1,922.77, an increase of 0.68% in relation to the previous month.

In 2022, the balance is 1,334,791 jobs, resulting from 11,633,347 admissions and 10,298,556 dismissals.

The result, however, represents a drop compared to June last year, when 317,812 formal vacancies were created.

The Ministry also revised the May balance downwards from 277,018 to 274,582 jobs.

All sectors had a positive balance

All sectors had a positive balance in the month, says the federal government. The services area was the one that opened the most posts, with 124,534 new contracts.

See the results below:

Services: 124,534 new vacancies;

Trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: 47,176 new vacancies;

General industry: 41,517 new vacancies;

Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fisheries and aquaculture: 34,460 new vacancies;

Construction: 30,257 new vacancies.

Division by region

In the division by Brazilian regions, the five showed a positive balance in the generation of new vacancies, with the Southeast region with the highest number of new vacancies, and the North with the highest growth. See the results below:

Southeast (+137,228 posts, +0.64%);

Northeast (+52,122 posts, +0.77%);

Midwest (+34,263 posts, +0.94%);

South (+31,774 stations, +0.40%);

North (+21,780 stations, +1.10%).