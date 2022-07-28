Country created 277 thousand formal jobs in June, says government

Yadunandan Singh 7 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Country created 277 thousand formal jobs in June, says government 0 Views

Brazil opened 277,944 formal jobs in June, according to data from the Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed) released today by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The number is the difference between 1,898,876 new hires and 1,620,932 dismissals recorded in the month.

This is the third straight month of growth. The average admission salary also rose: in June, the new hire received, on average, R$ 1,922.77, an increase of 0.68% in relation to the previous month.

In 2022, the balance is 1,334,791 jobs, resulting from 11,633,347 admissions and 10,298,556 dismissals.

The result, however, represents a drop compared to June last year, when 317,812 formal vacancies were created.

The Ministry also revised the May balance downwards from 277,018 to 274,582 jobs.

All sectors had a positive balance

All sectors had a positive balance in the month, says the federal government. The services area was the one that opened the most posts, with 124,534 new contracts.

See the results below:

  • Services: 124,534 new vacancies;
  • Trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: 47,176 new vacancies;
  • General industry: 41,517 new vacancies;
  • Agriculture, livestock, forestry, fisheries and aquaculture: 34,460 new vacancies;
  • Construction: 30,257 new vacancies.

Division by region

In the division by Brazilian regions, the five showed a positive balance in the generation of new vacancies, with the Southeast region with the highest number of new vacancies, and the North with the highest growth. See the results below:

  • Southeast (+137,228 posts, +0.64%);
  • Northeast (+52,122 posts, +0.77%);
  • Midwest (+34,263 posts, +0.94%);
  • South (+31,774 stations, +0.40%);
  • North (+21,780 stations, +1.10%).

average salary goes up

According to data released today by the government, the average admission salary in June was R$ 1,922.77 in the national territory. Compared to the previous month, there was a real increase of R$ 12.99, a gain of 0.68%.

Four of the five sectors recorded a rise in wages. The only one with a negative variation was agriculture. Below is the relative variation of the average salary by sector:

  • General industry: BRL 1,991.28 (+2.30%);
  • Construction: BRL 1,988.95 (+1.33%);
  • Sale, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles: R$ 1,663.45 (+0.48%);
  • Services: BRL 2,048.46 (+0.26%);
  • Agriculture, livestock, forestry production, fishing and aquaculture: R$ 1,669.68 (-0.03%).

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

US GDP frustrates and country enters technical recession: “soft landing” of the economy or more cause for concern?

The United States, sooner than expected, entered the so-called technical recession in the second quarter …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved