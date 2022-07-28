Covid-19: City Hall authorizes 4th dose for everyone over 18 years old | Rio de Janeiro



Cariocas aged 18 and over can now receive the 4th dose of the vaccine against covid-19 – Vanessa Ataliba/Agência O Dia

Cariocas aged 18 and over can now receive the 4th dose of the vaccine against covid-19Vanessa Ataliba/O Dia Agency

Published 07/28/2022 11:26 | Updated 07/28/2022 12:47

Rio – The City of Rio announced, this Thursday (28), the release of the 4th dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 for all adults over 18 years of age. The second booster is indicated for those who have taken the first extra dose more than four months ago and for everyone who does not have flu-like symptoms.

According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), so far, 1,451,501 people have already received the 2nd booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19. The number represents just under a quarter of the population of Rio de Janeiro, which should increase considerably with the expansion of the age group.

Vaccination points

The booster dose can be administered at all family clinics and municipal health centers, in addition to the Lincoln de Freitas Filho polyclinics, in Santa Cruz, and José Paranhos Fontenelle, in Olaria.

In the West Zone, it is also possible to get vaccinated at Cidade das Artes, in Barra da Tijuca. In the Central Region, the Museum of the Republic and the Municipal Theater apply the doses. Finally, in the North Zone, Tijuca Tênis Clube and Shopping do Méier have vaccination points.

The immunization campaign with the first dose remains open for children aged 3 years and over and also for the first booster dose for adolescents aged 12 years and over. “The units continue to apply the 1st dose of the vaccine to all people aged 3 years and over, and the 2nd dose, considering the manufacturer and interval from the 1st application”, explains SMS in a statement.

In the case of Jhanssen’s immunizer, the third dose for those aged between 18 and 29 is released and the fourth for those over 30 years old. As with other vaccines, the interval for immunization with the new dose is four months.

Immunosuppressed and puerperal women

Immunocompromised persons 12 years and older should take a 3rd dose (additional dose) eight weeks after the 2nd dose. The second booster dose, the 4th dose, however, should only be given after an interval of 4 months after the additional dose. In the case of pregnant women, the vaccine indicated for booster is Pfizer “If this immunizer is not available, the CoronaVac vaccine can be used”, explains SMS.