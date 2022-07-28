Covid sequelae can affect sex life, says study

The British journal Nature Medicine published a study that suggests a link between covid-19 and changes in sexual performance in men and women.

After surveying 2.4 million health records in the UK, researchers found 115 symptoms that may be linked to the disease. Of this total, 62 were reported in a greater number of patients.

Among the main sequelae identified are sexual dysfunction, difficulty in ejaculation and decreased libido.

Specialists in sexology point out that these problems directly interfere with the well-being and health of the population.

Specialist in male sexuality, Camilo Milanez says that there is a possibility that the sequelae reported by infected patients are, in fact, related to the virus.

“In theory, it is possible for this relationship to exist, since covid-19 is a disease of the immune and cardiovascular system, which can affect any organ or tissue, including the sexual and neurological systems.”

The expert points out, however, that the new research should be viewed with caution. “Although it is an important initial research, from a scientific point of view, the study is a medical record review. The three-month period is too short to confirm these observed hypotheses,” said Milanez.

Sexologist Flaviane Brandemberg highlights that, after the pandemic, the sex life of many Brazilians has changed. “Many have suffered negative impacts from the disease on their sex lives, compromising both physical and psychological development.”

Flaviane stressed that a healthy sex life is also important for mental health.

“Sexual health is part of mental health. Those with a fluid sex life have a better response in self-esteem and self-confidence.”

So far, the World Health Organization (WHO) already recognizes 33 symptoms linked to long covid, but has not yet officially included sexual changes.

Infectologist Euzaete Coser explains that long covid is the term used for the set of symptoms that a person infected with the covid-19 virus may have months after infection.

KNOW MORE

2.4 million data were analyzed

The search

The study published this week in the British journal Nature Medicine suggests a link between long-term covid and changes in the sexual performance of men and women.

Among the sequelae are sexual dysfunction, difficulty in ejaculation and decreased libido.

Data analyzed

The survey looked at 2.4 million UK health records with information about the disease.

For analysis, study participants were segmented by age, sex, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and other factors.

Information from 486,149 people infected between January 2020 and April 2021, not hospitalized, were compared with 1.9 million people who tested negative for covid-19.

The research found 115 symptoms that may be linked to the disease, of which 62 were identified in more infected patients.

With the data, the researchers observed that approximately 10% of patients with covid-19 develop permanent symptoms of the infection.

What is long covid

Long-term covid is the set of symptoms that those infected have in the long term, which appear up to three months after infection with the virus.

The main complaints are constant fatigue, ringing in the ear, prolonged loss of smell and taste, and joint pain.

In addition to the already known symptoms, the research showed other possible sequelae – such as sexual dysfunction – that should be observed over time.

Source: Nature Medicine Magazine and consulted experts.