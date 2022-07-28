Credit card and overdraft interest increases. see rates

Credit card interest for individuals rose from 359.1% per year in March to 364% per year in April, according to data from the Central Bank released this Wednesday (27/7). The rate is the highest since August 2017, when it reached 428% pa

In addition, interest on overdrafts soared 4.9 percentage points in April. The average rate of the financing modality also increased and reached 132.7% per year. What’s more, interest on credit card installments rose 3.4 percentage points, from 171.7% to 175.1% per year.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (2) Inflation is the economics term used to indicate the widespread or continuous increase in the prices of goods or services. Thus, inflation represents the increase in the cost of living and the consequent reduction in the purchasing power of a country’s currency.KTSDESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ***Picture-person-counting-coins.jpg In other words, if inflation increases, money becomes worth less. The main consequence is the loss of purchasing power over time, with the increase in commodity prices and the devaluation of the currency.Olga Shumytskaya/Getty Images ***Illustration-high-inflation.jpg There are several ways to measure inflation, however, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) is the most common of them.Javier Ghersi/Getty Images ***Picture-person-doing-accounts-on-calculator.jpg In Brazil, the Central Bank is responsible for forecasting inflation and reporting its situation. However, to ensure the reliability of the information, the research on the prices of products, services and the calculation is carried out by the IBGE, which monitors the main Brazilian regions.boonchai wedmakawand/ Getty Images ***Illustration-rocket-flying-over-graphic.jpg In general, inflation can have short-term and long-term causes, as it has cyclical variations and can also be determined by external consequences.Eoneren/Getty Images ***Picture-person-buying-products.jpg However, what directly influences inflation is: the increase in demand; increase or pressure on production costs (supply and demand); inflationary inertia and inflation expectations; and increased currency issuanceselimaksan/ Getty Images ***Photo-coins-falling.jpg In the consumer’s pocket, inflation is felt in different ways, as it does not usually act uniformly and some services increase much more than others.Adam Gault/Getty Images ***Picture-person-looking-empty-wallet.jpg This can be explained by the way Brazilians consume. Families with lower incomes are mainly affected by the increase in the price of transport and food. On the other hand, changes in the areas of education and clothing are more felt by wealthier families.Javier Zayas Photography/ Getty Images ***Picture-woman-looking-at-paper-with-hands-in-mouth-2.jpg Contrary to what it seems, inflation is not all bad. When controlled, it is a sign that the economy is doing well and growing as expected. In Brazil, for example, we have an annual inflation target to ensure that prices remain under control. What can’t be left out, in fact, is to reach hyperinflation – when control of all prices is lost.coldsnowstormv/ Getty Images 0

Since April 2019 – when the rate reached 38.1% per year – average bank interest with free funds in operations with individuals and companies has never been so high. According to a report, this is the biggest increase in three years.

See more highlights from the Central Bank on interest rates:

The average interest rate charged on operations with companies rose from 21.6% per year in March to 22.4% per year in April. It is the highest value since November 2017 (23% per year).

In operations with individuals, interest rose from 48.5% per year in March to 50.3% per year in April, the highest level since August 2019 (50.9% per year).

The Selic, the basic interest rate, is primarily responsible for the surge. It went from 2% per year in January 2021 to 13.25% per year in June.