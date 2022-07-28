Cristiano Ronaldo asks to terminate contract with Manchester United, reveals newspaper

Cristiano Ronaldo does not intend to continue at Manchester United for next season. According to information from the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, the Portuguese ace asked to terminate his contract with the English team and be released from his last year of contract.

The shirt 7 met with the Red Devils board last Tuesday (26), and expressed his desire to leave the club a year before the end of his contract, through a friendly termination.

The Portuguese wants to play in the Champions League this season and that’s why he tries, in every way, to leave Manchester United. The main problem so far has been the lack of interest in their football. No club in Europe’s elite wants to count on Cristiano Ronaldo, apparently.

Winner of five Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo has had his name strongly linked to Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Atletico Madrid. However, the three clubs have denied interest in the 37-year-old striker.

Manchester United, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo for €15 million (R$ 79 million), do not intend to get rid of their idol and will make it difficult for the player to leave.