Cryptos Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum Defend Supports and Operate Higher Awaiting Fomc

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered in the early hours of this Wednesday (27) and operates in a slight rise of 0.8% after correction yesterday in which it lost US$ 21 thousand amid expectations around the decision of the Fomc ( Federal Open Market Committee) on the new US interest rate readjustment, which will be announced today. At 7:10 am, the cryptocurrency is trading at $21,326, thus preserving the $20,000 level, considered a long-term support (buying demand region).

“We are really stuck in that price range,” says Paul Eisma, head of cryptocurrency trading at XBTO Group, referring to the $18,000-$22,000 range in which the digital currency has been mostly traded since June. “We are waiting to see the data and what the guidance adopted by the Fed [Federal Reserve, o banco central dos EUA], and what they project”, he points out. “It’s an unexpected week. With so many risky and volatile events, it might be smart to take some profit to wait and see if the momentum [do mercado] it will change. It’s good to reduce risk.” Crypto analysts have mixed opinions on the possible behavior of Bitcoin in the wake of the announcement of the expected new 75 basis point readjustment in the US interest rate. Griffin Ardern, a trader at crypto asset manager Blofin, predicts a drop in the cryptocurrency’s price following a rise of that proportion, which would take US rates to 2.25% to 2.5%. “Considering that the overall risk level of the cryptocurrency market has not returned to a reasonable level, it is very likely that the price of BTC will fall by more than 10% after the Fed rate hike,” Ardern said. Bitcoin has fallen by more than 50% since the Fed began the monetary tightening cycle in March, leading some analysts to bet in the opposite direction, in the belief that the decline thus far has peaked. Watch: Is Ethereum Worth Buying Amid Upgrade Expectation?

“Bitcoin and the crypto market may see another rally of relief after the 75 basis point rate hike, after which we expect markets to trade sideways,” says Dick Lo, founder and CEO of quantitative trading firm TDX Strategie. .

“We are seeing players taking a risk mitigation approach ahead of the FOMC decision, as expected,” Lo replied when asked about pre-FOMC flows in the cryptocurrency market.

For him, a new crypto rally should mainly benefit Ethereum (ETH), keeping the month’s gains close to 50%, reclaiming the $1,460 level after dropping to $1,360 yesterday.

The second-largest crypto by market cap has been fueled by anticipation around the mid-September “The Merge” update that will ditch the current mining system for a greener solution.

However, other experts consulted by the InfoMoney CoinDesk consider that Ethereum has already risen a lot and, for the time being, has a greater tendency to fall before finding a new lease of life.

“Today it is the rumor, it is the speculation that is forcing this rise. It is important to remember that, when the Merger arrives, there will be more ETH on the market, because there are several people with ETH locked and they may want to sell. So I strongly believe that soon after the Merge we will have a considerable drop”, says Ney Pimenta, CEO of cryptocurrency marketplace BitPreço.

For trader Vinícius Terranova, the rise in ETH in July “is not a natural move for a bear market. In short: don’t buy Ethereum now.”

According to Katie Stockton, an analyst at Fairlead Strategies, ETH has support at the 50-day average line, which coincides with around $1,290 – so, so far, preserved. The expert, however, says she expects the crypto asset to still seek the $1,000 region in a new drop.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 21,326.72 +0.8% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,460.60 +2.7% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 252.51 +3.4% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.336149 +1.1% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.466604 -1.2%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Quantity (QNT) $94.96 +16.2% Ethereum Classic (ETC) $27.19 +14.5% Read (READ) $1.50 +5.7% Polygon (MATIC) US$ 0.806105 +5.5% Monero (XMR) US$ 151.27 +5.2%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Ecomi (IMO) US$ 0.00162468 -3.4% Cosmos (ATOM) $9.32 -3.3% Convex Finance (CVX) $6.23 -2.4% Helium (HNT) $8.54 2.4% Synthetic (SNX) $2.96 -2.1%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 19.40 -6.73% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 27.05 -4.88% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 21.63 -9.86% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 20.90 -10.45% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 19.15 -5.43% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.09 -3.53% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 5.51 -5% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.01 -10.88% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.50 -6.93% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 31.00 -0.06%

See the main crypto market news for this Wednesday (27):

President of El Salvador Tries to Buy Debt to Hold Bitcoin

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, yesterday sent two bills to the local congress in an effort to secure the funds needed to buy back all sovereign bonds due in 2023 and 2025.

The measure aims to combat speculation about a possible El Salvador default, amid strained relations between the country and the traditional credit market, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF has recommended several times that El Salvador abandon Bitcoin as a legal tender due to financial risks. For analysts, the Fund must win the arm wrestling and El Salvador tends to put aside the digital currency to get a rescue.

Ark Invest dumps Coinbase shares

Three Ark Investment Management funds sold a total of more than 1.4 million Coinbase shares on Tuesday, the company said in a statement released today.

The decision comes nearly three months after Ark bought more than half a million shares in May.

On Tuesday, Coinbase shares closed down 21.08% at $52.93. Post-close trading showed the stock gained 3.08% to $54.56.

Exchange Kraken is investigated for violating sanctions

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is under investigation by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on suspicion of allowing Iranian users to utilize the site’s services in violation of federal sanctions.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the Treasury Department will likely impose a fine against the exchange, but did not specify when that might occur.

Kraken or CoinDesk sent a statement from Chief Legal Officer Marco Santori saying the exchange would not comment on “specific discussions with regulators.”

