Daniella Perez: Guilherme de Padua wrote a forbidden book – 07/27/2022 – Illustrated

In the mid-1990s, while he was still awaiting trial for the murder of actress Daniella Perez, Guilherme de Pádua began to write his version of the events. The writings, which he named “The History that Brazil Doesn’t Know”, ended up being published in a book by the Minas Gerais publisher O Escriba in 1995, but the court prohibited the work’s circulation that same year.

Some of the details of what he wrote, denied by the actress’ family, are briefly mentioned in “Brutal Pact”, a crime series that premiered last week on HBO Max. Although the work is censored, the report found at least one copy of the book on sale for R$90 in a virtual secondhand bookstore.

This “autobiographical novel”, as Guilherme de Pádua describes it, defends the thesis that he and Daniella Perez had a brief extramarital relationship while they were scene partners in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, written by the actress’s mother, Gloria Perez, who denies that their relationship took place in real life. The author also claims that it was Paula Thomaz, his wife at the time, who committed the victim’s murder, motivated by her husband’s jealousy.

Paula Thomaz, that is to say, denies that she was at the scene of the crime, which took place in December 1992, and for which she was sentenced to 18 years and six months in prison. In addition to Gloria Perez’s account of the inexistence of a love relationship in real life between her daughter and Guilherme de Pádua, several Globo actors who give interviews in the series “Pacto Brutal” refute the idea that their daughter would have had any involvement with the castmate, also convicted of the crime.

Throughout the 269 pages of his memoirs, Guilherme de Pádua makes acidic comments about the backstage of Globo, which he called “the den of the gods” – sought after, the broadcaster did not comment on the actor’s attacks until the moment of publication. De Pádua still hurls barbs at several of his colleagues and comments on the Rio de Janeiro prison system with a climate of denunciation, inviting the reader to be an “anonymous juror” of his report.

The events are all narrated in third person and he recreates extensive dialogue, “for the purpose of making the narrative more appealing from a literary point of view”, and apologizing in advance if some of the facts are romanticized, “for memory was the only resource used to write them”.

Guilherme de Padua, ‘docile and promising’

The author of “A História que o Brasil Desconknowledge” describes himself as an up-and-coming actor, as well as a faithful and loving husband. He even recalls a robbery of which he would have been a victim and in which he would have been able to save the life of another actor, also held hostage, who would later turn his face to him.

In the opening pages, the Belo Horizonte native says he was at the height of his success, having to reconcile the tumultuous routine of recordings in Rio de Janeiro with shows he did for fans in crowded nightclubs in São Paulo on weekends. He goes so far as to say that the salary at Globo was so bad that he had to make do by supplementing the earnings at parties in which he participated as an attraction.

His colleagues, he says, were full of praise for his performance, including Roberto Talma, general director of the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, and Gloria Perez, author of the plot. So much so that, according to the book, the public responded very well to the audience and hoped that her character, Bira, would end up staying with Yasmin, played by Daniella Perez.

With Paula Thomaz, the relationship was one of deep companionship, says the author, especially in the face of the woman’s pregnancy. The two called each other by affectionate nicknames and even tattooed each other’s names on their genitals. He would have tattooed “Paulinha” on his penis – which would later be proven by an expert examination carried out by the police -, and she would have tattooed “Guilherminho” on his groin – the diminutives were the names given to the respective sexual organs.

The alleged relationship with Daniella Perez

The first chapters of “A História que o Brasil Desknow” are aimed at defending the idea that Daniella Perez and Guilherme de Pádua had a complicity with each other during the recordings of the soap opera, largely due to the mutual disdain they had for a certain director. of TV, there just called Igor, and for the idea that both “believed in true love”, unlike their co-stars, painted as hypocritical profligates.

“When they talked about love, they communicated in a language common to each other and foreign to the others”, he says. “Loving was the most important thing in their lives.”

The complicity at work, which involved exchanging confidences about their respective marriages, would have evolved, according to him, into some exchanges of kisses between the two, facilitated by the fact that the characters of both lived as a couple. Castmates would even have made fun of the alleged delivery of both in the romantic scenes.

Still, Guilherme de Padua felt guilty because he loved the wife and child she was expecting, says the book, which led him to treat Daniella Perez coldly at work.

TV Globo, ‘the den of the gods’

Guilherme de Pádua’s parents, “from Minas Gerais with an unshakable character”, were not in favor of him working at the Rio de Janeiro television station, according to the book, as “they did not agree with some of the principles that Globo shows to have”.

On several occasions, the author goes so far as to say that the channel was a “den of the gods”, in which the veteran actors had all the perks in the world and in which the emerging actors pulled the rug out from under each other. He insinuates, for example, that Fábio Assunção, who played the character who disputed with Bira for Yasmin’s love, called Gloria Perez to ask for her role to have more space in the plot.

“The actors, in general, showed an absurd lack of character and principles,” he says in the book. “The career was more important than anything. Having professional interests was normal, or rather common in all professions, but the way actors acted [após o crime] was disloyal.”

In addition, the now ex-actor claims that “Rede Globo television exercised great influence on popular opinion, often defining the political decisions taken in the country”, implying that the network could destroy anyone’s reputation.

Guilherme de Pádua even compares his case with that of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who had lost the presidential elections to Fernando Collor in 1989, as if both were equally victims of the same plot that would benefit the country’s corruption.

“After the murder of Daniella Perez, luckily for the corrupt people in Brazil, that political process [o impeachment de Collor] became extinct”, he says in the book. “From then on, there was nothing else to talk about, other than the crime. The real criminals were able to go unpunished.”

Paula Thomaz, the ‘jealous woman’

Ex-wife of the book’s author, Paula Thomaz already appears in the first pages as a woman given to violent outbursts, who mocked her husband’s colleague and who did not want the two to kiss on stage. So much so, he says, that it was she who set up the ambush that ended in the murder of Daniella Perez.

The book details the crime itself in the 16th and final chapter. According to his version, which was not accepted by the court when it condemned both defendants for qualified homicide, De Pádua would have told the woman that he and Daniella Perez had arranged a conversation in a place away from the spotlight and that he would have agreed that Paula Thomaz would follow them. in secret, in a back car, after a night of recording.

Behold, his then wife would have interrupted their conversation, and, in an effort to break up the fight between the two women, the author of the book would have accidentally hit Daniella Perez and made her faint. Thomaz, he says, launched the thrusts, in an act of desperation, thinking she was already dead.

“Guilherme finished writing his book still feeling confused, thinking that maybe he should have died and not Daniella”, is how he chooses to end the work. “He would spend the rest of his life looking for why she left and why he stayed on the immense precipice that is life.”