Daycare director in Rocinha is target of PF operation against embezzlement in Education | Rio de Janeiro

The director of a daycare center in Rocinha, in the South Zone of Rio, and her partner are targets of the Operation Unfurl of the Federal Police against misappropriation of funds in the area of ​​Education, this Thursday (28). The amount goes from BRL 6.2 million .

According to the police, part of the amount had been diverted from the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorisation of Education Professionals (FUNDEB) and the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE).

About 30 federal police officers comply with the two preventive arrest warrants issued by the 1st Federal Criminal Court of Rio. Another warrant, this one for search and seizure, has already been served.

It was also determined the property kidnapping where the day care center operates to avoid interruptions in the care provided to children.

As of 10:20 am, the two investigated had not yet been located and arrested.

They will be indicted for the crimes of embezzlement and embezzlement increasedwhose combined penalties can reach 18 years of imprisonment.

Early in the morning, residents reported gunshots in the community (see video above).

Transactions of more than BRL 6.2 million

Federal police officers serve warrants in Rocinha, this Thursday (28)

The investigation began in 2021, based on information passed on by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf). The agents identified a suspicious movement of BRL 6,217,531.00, between 2018 and 2021.

Part of the amount came from federal education support programs.

The investigation shows that, in addition to being the main beneficiary of bank transfers, the director made several transactions for her partner.

The money was also used for leisure trips and purchases that were incompatible with their area of ​​activity, such as alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, medication for cholesterol control, imported perfume and even natural compound for libido enhancement.

There is also suspicion of falsification of documents with the aim of forging the number of children assisted by the institution and thus guaranteeing an increase in transfers of public funds.

The investigation was supported by the Municipal Department of Education.