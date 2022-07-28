Deborah Secco talks role in ‘Rensga Hits!’ and what it was like to learn the Goiás accent: ‘Very difficult’ | TV & Famous

“Rensga Hits!” come here! From August 4th, on Globoplay, we will follow the search for Raisa (Alice Wegmann) for the success and recognition in the country music universe, facing many intrigues, challenges, new friendships and new love. Another highlight of the cast is Deborah Secco, who will live Marlenean entrepreneur of country singers.
Cast of the series ‘Rensga Hits’ backstage — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
Deborah needed to learn the Goiás accent to face the character, since the plot takes place in the capital of Goiás.
“Marlene is a character unlike anything I’ve ever done. She’s a very strong woman, but also very sentimental. I think it’s this dubiousness of hers that enchants me so much. I did a lot of preparation to find Marlene’s tone. prosody, which for me was very difficult, I confess”, he recalls.
Deborah Secco as Marlene, her character in ‘Rensga Hits!’ — Photo: Gleik Suelbe
“Rensga Hits!” still promises to honor the eternal Queen of Sofrência, Marília Mendonça. About such homage, Deborah doesn’t give much spoilerbut states that the singer was an inspiration for the construction of the characters:
“Marília is a woman who deserves all the tributes. She served as a reference not only for Alice (Wegmann), in the construction of Raíssa, but a lot for me as well, in the construction of Marlene”.
Marília Mendonça served as inspiration for the creation of the characters of ‘Rensga Hits!’ — Photo: Playback/Instagram
Another challenge of this job was to stay away from her husband Hugo Moura and her daughter. Mary flower. In an interview with Gshow, Deborah recalls the various aerial bridges she had to face during the recording period:
“It was crazy, a crazy ‘coming and going’ between Rio and Goiânia. But I can say that I had unique experiences in Goiânia. I made a new family, great friends, great loves. It was, in fact, a very special group, which in my life to stay forever”.
‘Rensga Hits!’ is an Original Globoplay series produced by Glaz Entretenimento with creation by Carolina Alckmin and Denis Nielsen, scripts by Bia Crespo, Nathalia Cruz, Otavio Chamorro, Renata Corrêa and Victor Rodrigues, final writing by Renata Corrêa and production by Mayra Lucas.
In addition to Alice Wegmann and Deborah Secco, the cast also includes names such as Maurício Destri, Lorena Comparato, Fabiana Karla and Rafa Kalimann, who makes her debut as an actress. According to the presenter of #RedeBBB, her casting was a suggestion from Deborah herself.
Rafa Kalimann wins role in ‘Rensga Hits!’ after suggestion by Deborah Secco — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Hello, international career! 👋
Deborah Secco is already in Lusitanian lands recording the first scenes of “Codex 632” – a series inspired by the best seller of the Portuguese journalist José Rodrigues dos Santos-, in the skin of the protagonist Costanza. The production, which is a partnership between Globoplay and the Portuguese RTP, is the first work of the actress outside Brazil.
“I’m super happy. It’s a super experience. It’s been a very interesting challenge. I love things that take me out of my comfort zone”, celebrates Deborah.
Deborah Secco is already in Portugal recording the series ‘Codex 632’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
And if Deborah already missed her family during her time in Goiânia, let alone in Portugal! The actress confirms that she already has a “tight heart”, but that she has a plan to ease the lack of her two loves:
“Maria and Hugo are going to visit me soon. Then I’m going to visit them. Then they come here again. Because it’s really hard to be without them.”
Recording in Portugal, Deborah Secco says she is already missing her husband and daughter — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram