Deolane Bezerra sends indirect to Caio Castro after controversial speech

Actor Caio Castro, 33, became a subject on social media after saying that he is uncomfortable having to “pay the bill on a date”.

“There’s a difference between you paying the bill and you having to pay the bill. It bothers me a lot, a lot, which is what I don’t want, this feeling of having to support, of having to pay, of having to… I don’t have shit to begin with,” Caio said in a recent interview.

The heartthrob’s speech had such repercussions that even the lawyer Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, spoke up and pinned the artist:

“If it’s bad ‘for me’, imagine for those who think that paying for dinner is supporting a woman, it helps right”, she wrote on Twitter.

Understand

On the Sua Brother podcast, Caio Castro talked about paying the bill in meetings and said he did not have the obligation to pay for everything himself.

“What’s the difference between paying the bill and having to pay the bill? This feeling of having to support, having to pay… I don’t have to do shit”, he said in the interview.

According to the famous, the problem is the imposition of payment, the obligation to fund the meeting just for being a man, following a tradition.

In addition, he complained about paying the bill and the person didn’t even ask about sharing what was consumed or offering to pay.

“I make a point of calling you for dinner, I go to the bathroom, I already pay the bill… It’s not even enough, it’s already resolved… Now he asked for the bill and he didn’t move and he never asked, as if I had that role “You’re not my daughter,” he countered.

Currently, Caio Castro is dating Daiane de Paula, a reporter and stage assistant for the Faustão na Band program.